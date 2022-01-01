Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Crystal Palace close to USMNT star Richards

Brentford eye Mee move
Brentford are weighing up a move for Ben Mee to bolster their defenisve ranks, per The Telegraph.
The former Burnley man is a free agent following the Clarets' relegation to the Championship, and at 32, brings a wealth of top-flight experience.
The centre-back will consider his options before the start of the season but could be persuaded to make the switch to link up with the Bees.
Leipzig open to Ilaix Moriba loan exit
RB Leipzig are prepared to let Ilaix Moriba leave the club this summer but only on loan move. Talks now in progress to find best solution.
No negotiations ongoing with Ajax despite rumours, as of now.
No negotiations ongoing with Ajax despite rumours, as of now. pic.twitter.com/KGMGBQBVqI
Hamilton heads to Hartlepool
Livingston FC can today confirm that striker Jack Hamilton has joined English League Two side Hartlepool United on a season-long-loan.
Full story here - https://t.co/UyGtC78a7Y
Good luck, @Jackthamilton30 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/6EOK7AHeA0
Ex-Blues man Hutchinson at Reading
CONFIRMED ✒— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) July 20, 2022
We're delighted to confirm that Sam Hutchinson will be a Royal until the summer of 2024 💙
The former Chelsea and England youth international impressed in training with the Royals in recent weeks and has now earned a permanent contract at the club 👏#SamsTheMan
Palace near Richards deal (Romano)
Medical has been scheduled for 22-year-old defender
Bayern's Oliver Kahn confirms Chris Richards deal is now "in progress". Negotiation already completed with Crystal Palace on permanent deal, medical in place.
Richards has also agreed personal terms with Palace.
Richards has also agreed personal terms with Palace.