Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.Crystal Palace.
    Liverpool duo set to follow Roberto Firmino out of club

    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita look set to follow Roberto Firmino out of the exit door at Liverpool this summer.

    That's according to the Evening Standard, who also state that the futures of James Milner and Adrian are also unclear as of now.

    Jurgen Klopp identifies Manuel Locatelli as Fabinho replacement

    Manuel Locatelli JuventusGetty Images

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has earmarked Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli as his top transfer target, report Team Talk.

    It is believed that the Italian would slot seamlessly into Liverpool's system and Juventus' financial situation could help in striking a deal.

    Tottenham eye £45m-rated former Chelsea man

    Tottenham are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as they look to improve their defence, report the Daily Mail.

    Guehi is a product of Chelsea's academy and could command a £45m fee, having impressed with the Eagles.

    Three horse race for Josko Gvardiol

    Josko Gvardiol could head to the Premier League 'soon' according to calciomercato.com.

    Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are three clubs currently showing interest in the impressive RB Leipzig defender.

    Wilfried Zaha set to leave Palace with top clubs circling (talkSPORT)

    Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 2022-23Getty Images

    Wilfried Zaha is poised to leave Crystal Palace when his deal expires at the end of the season, according to talkSPORT.

    They state that Zaha is expected to become a free agent having rejected multiple contract offers, with Arsenal, Chelsea and even a move abroad all options.

    Van de Ven pens new Wolfsburg contract

    NYCFC confirm midfield signing as Designated Player

    New York City FC have confirmed that Santiago Rodriguez has joined the club from Montevideo City Torque on a deal until 2027.

    Rodriguez has taken the number 10 shirt and occupies one of their Designated Player spots.

    Premier League clubs queuing up for Brazilian striker

    As many as three Premier League clubs have expressed a serious interest in signing Flamengo forward Pedro this summer.

    That's according to Fichajes, who claim that Aston Villa are the most interested party. The 25-year-old has managed 10 goals and two assists this season.

    Resurgent Umtiti attracts interest from Inter

    Lukaku not in Chelsea plans for next season

    Romelu Lukaku remains set to return to Chelsea for next season, but he is not in the plans at Stamford Bridge, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

    The Belgian forward returned on loan to Inter for the 2022-23 season just one year on from leaving to return to Chelsea, but has struggled to make an impact at San Siro the second time around.

    The report claims that current head coach Graham Potter is 'not enthusiastic' about working with Lukaku.

    3 Serie A clubs on alert amid Firmino departure news

    Milan, Inter and Juventus are all on 'high alert' following the news that Roberto Firmino will not extend his contract at Liverpool, according to Football Italia.

    The Rossoneri poached Divock Origi from Liverpool on a free transfer last summer, but the Belgian has flattered to deceive thus far.

    Firmino looks set to end an incredible eight-year stay with the Reds.

    Newcastle plotting move for former Leeds winger

    Newcastle United are eyeing a move for struggling Barcelona winger Raphinha, claim Spanish outlet Sport.

    Raphinha, who moved to the Camp Nou from Leeds United just last summer, will be made one of the 'main objectives' for the Magpies.

    Choupo-Moting extends stay at Bayern Munich

    Bayern Munich have confirmed that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has extended his contract with the club through to 2024.

    The 33-year-old is currently Bayern's joint-top scorer this season alongside Jamal Musiala, having bagged 15 goals in 24 games thus far.

    Forgotten Liverpool loanee set for exit

    Barcelona confirm Roberto contract extension

    Reguilon to leave Atleti at the end of the season

    Reguilon Atletico MadridGetty Images

    Sergio Reguilon might be heading out of Atletico Madrid at the end of the current campaign, according to Marca.

    Diego Simeone is not pleased with the full-back and is ready to offload him. He has made just five appearances this season and clocks under 100 minutes.

    Atletico set sights on Barca-target Martinez

    Inigo Martinez - Athletic Bilbao 2022/23Getty Images

    Atletico Madrid are ready to offer a deal to Athletic Club central defender Inigo Martinez, according to Diario AS.

    The centre back will be out of contract this summer and is unlikely to renew. He was linked to Barcelona in the previous summer but a move did not come to fruition as the Catalan club were struggling with their finances.

    It is believed that Inter have also made him an offer to replace Milan Skriniar at the back.

    West Ham monitoring three Man Utd stars

    Harry Maguire Manchester United 2022-23Getty

    West Ham are closely following the situation of Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire at Old Trafford, according to Football Insider.

    The Hammers believe that they can land at least one of them but would try to get all three in the summer window.

    Fraser unlikely to have any future at Newcastle, confirms Howe

    Ryan Fraser Newcastle UnitedGetty Images

    Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has hinted Ryan Fraser is unlikely to have a future at the club.

    "I think that's a difficult one for me to answer (if he has a future). I'd never put a firm decision on that because life and football can change quickly. But I'd say at the moment, no he doesn't.

    "Ryan's training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I've made that call," the manager stated.

    He was signed by former coach Steve Bruce on a five-year deal as a free agent after leaving Bournemouth.

    Newcastle appoint McLaren and Ebanks in new scouting team