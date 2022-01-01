Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal prepare £50m Abraham bid

Spurs want ex-Arsenal winger Gnabry (The Daily Star)
Bayern star emerges on Tottenham's radar
Tottenham want to bring in former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry - according to The Daily Star.
The 26-year-old is approaching the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich and has not yet been offered an extension.
Spurs are keeping an eye on Gnabry's situation with a view to launching a summer swoop, despite his past links to their arch-rivals.
Atletico's De Paul could join Inter this summer
Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul could join Inter this summer - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 27-year-old moved to Wanda Metropolitano from Udinese last year but hasn't settled in Spain.
De Paul would like to return to Italy with Inter, but they will only be able to afford an initial loan deal.
Leicester target PSV midfielder Sangare
Leicester City have identified PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare as a transfer target - according to The Sun.
Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of sealing a deal for the 24-year-old, with the Foxes set to submit an opening bid of £29 million ($37m).
Sangare has scored three goals in 25 Eredivisie matches for PSV this term and remains under contract until 2025.
Man Utd & Bayern vying for Leipzig's Laimer
Manchester United and Bayern Munich are vying for the signature of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer - according to Nicolo Schira.
Ralf Rangnick has recommended the 24-year-old to the Old Trafford board, but the German champions are also eager to secure his services.
Laimer could be available for a bargain price this summer given his contract at Leipzig is due to expire in 2023.
Man Utd consider Eriksen swoop (The Daily Star)
Danish ace touted for Old Trafford switch
Manchester United are considering a swoop for Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen - according to the Daily Star.
Incoming Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag believes the 30-year-old would be the perfect signing to kick off his tenure at Old Trafford.
Eriksen, who previously took in a lengthy spell at Tottenham, has impressed since relaunching his career with Brentford following his cardiac arrest scare at Euro 2020.
Rudiger rejected lucrative Chelsea offer
Antonio Rudiger turned down a sizeable contract offer from Chelsea prior to the club falling under government sanctions, reports the Mirror.
The defender was offered £230,000 a week to renew his expiring deal, but declined to sign amid interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Leonardo addresses Navas and Donnarumma's PSG futures
Leonardo tells @SkySport on Keylor Navas and Donnarumma’s future: “We’ll find the best solution to resolve this situation, it’s not gonna be a problem”. 🔴 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2022
“Keylor’s a top class goalkeeper but Donnarumma was an opportunity on the market so it was a smart signing for us”.
Al Rayyan running out of patience with James
Al Rayyan's patience with James Rodriguez is running thin, reports Marca.
The Colombia star has featured in less than half of his side's matches since moving from Everton, and he now faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a muscle tear.
Arsenal prepare £50m Abraham bid
Italians would make huge profit on ex-Chelsea man
Arsenal are ready to present Roma with a £50 million offer for star Roma forward Tammy Abraham, claims the Daily Star.
The ex-Chelsea striker has enjoyed a brilliant season in Serie A, but his employers might be tempted to sell for a fee that would represent a huge profit on the £34m paid out to the Blues less than a year ago.
Leeds look to hijack Liverpool's Ramsey move
Leeds United are seeking to muscle in on Liverpool's pursuit of Calvin Ramsay, reports the Sun.
The 18-year-old Aberdeen wonderkid has been followed closely from Anfield, but might feel he has a better chance of first-team football if he moves to Yorkshire.