Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal prepare £50m Abraham bid

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Spurs want ex-Arsenal winger Gnabry (The Daily Star)

2022-04-24T08:30:00.000Z

Bayern star emerges on Tottenham's radar

Tottenham want to bring in former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry - according to The Daily Star.

The 26-year-old is approaching the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich and has not yet been offered an extension.

Spurs are keeping an eye on Gnabry's situation with a view to launching a summer swoop, despite his past links to their arch-rivals.

Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern München
Getty Images

Atletico's De Paul could join Inter this summer

2022-04-24T08:00:00.000Z

Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul could join Inter this summer - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 27-year-old moved to Wanda Metropolitano from Udinese last year but hasn't settled in Spain.

De Paul would like to return to Italy with Inter, but they will only be able to afford an initial loan deal.

Rodrigo De Paul Atlético de Madrid
Getty Images

Leicester target PSV midfielder Sangare

2022-04-24T07:30:00.000Z

Leicester City have identified PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare as a transfer target - according to The Sun.

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of sealing a deal for the 24-year-old, with the Foxes set to submit an opening bid of £29 million ($37m).

Sangare has scored three goals in 25 Eredivisie matches for PSV this term and remains under contract until 2025.

Man Utd & Bayern vying for Leipzig's Laimer

2022-04-24T07:00:00.000Z

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are vying for the signature of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer - according to Nicolo Schira.

Ralf Rangnick has recommended the 24-year-old to the Old Trafford board, but the German champions are also eager to secure his services.

Laimer could be available for a bargain price this summer given his contract at Leipzig is due to expire in 2023.

Konrad Laimer RB Leipzig 2021-22
Getty Images

Man Utd consider Eriksen swoop (The Daily Star)

2022-04-24T06:30:00.000Z

Danish ace touted for Old Trafford switch

Manchester United are considering a swoop for Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen - according to the Daily Star.

Incoming Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag believes the 30-year-old would be the perfect signing to kick off his tenure at Old Trafford.

Eriksen, who previously took in a lengthy spell at Tottenham, has impressed since relaunching his career with Brentford following his cardiac arrest scare at Euro 2020.

Christian Eriksen Brentford Premier League 2021-22
Getty

Rudiger rejected lucrative Chelsea offer

2022-04-23T22:55:08.000Z

Antonio Rudiger turned down a sizeable contract offer from Chelsea prior to the club falling under government sanctions, reports the Mirror.

The defender was offered £230,000 a week to renew his expiring deal, but declined to sign amid interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Leonardo addresses Navas and Donnarumma's PSG futures

2022-04-23T22:45:21.000Z

Al Rayyan running out of patience with James

2022-04-23T22:35:51.000Z

Al Rayyan's patience with James Rodriguez is running thin, reports Marca.

The Colombia star has featured in less than half of his side's matches since moving from Everton, and he now faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a muscle tear.

Arsenal prepare £50m Abraham bid

2022-04-23T22:25:05.000Z

Italians would make huge profit on ex-Chelsea man

Arsenal are ready to present Roma with a £50 million offer for star Roma forward Tammy Abraham, claims the Daily Star.

The ex-Chelsea striker has enjoyed a brilliant season in Serie A, but his employers might be tempted to sell for a fee that would represent a huge profit on the £34m paid out to the Blues less than a year ago.

Leeds look to hijack Liverpool's Ramsey move

2022-04-23T22:15:10.000Z

Leeds United are seeking to muscle in on Liverpool's pursuit of Calvin Ramsay, reports the Sun.

The 18-year-old Aberdeen wonderkid has been followed closely from Anfield, but might feel he has a better chance of first-team football if he moves to Yorkshire.