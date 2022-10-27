LiveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham monitoring Oblak as potential Lloris replacement

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Jan Oblak Tottenham GFXGetty/GOAL
New 0 posts
TransfersPremier LeagueSerie APrimera DivisiónBundesligaLigue 1

Summary

  • -

    Arsenal have done their due diligence over Ndicka signing

    Evan Ndicka Frankfurt 2022-23Getty Images

    As he builds a team capable of competing in the Premier League and in Europe, Mikel Arteta continues to look to strengthen his squad. The next piece of the puzzle that he is trying to arrange is cover for Gabriel at centre-back and Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka - who is out of contract at the end of the season - has been earmarked as the man who could provide competition for the Brazilian.

    Transfer insider Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Arsenal like the player. They've certainly done their legwork and their due diligence and their scouting on him. There's a lot of interest in the player, not just from the Premier League but from all across Europe as well."

  • -

    Juventus join long list of potential Aouar suitors

    Houssem Aouar is no stranger to the transfer rumour mill. The Lyon midfielder has long been linked with a move to the Premier League but it could be a Serie A side that pinch him from under the noses of a few English sides, including Newcastle and Arsenal.

    Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that the Frenchman has stood out as a potential target for Juventus as they could look to strengthen their midfield amid their recent struggles.

  • -

    Malinovskyi unhappy at game time and wants January exit

    Ruslan Malinovskyi Atalanta 2022-23Getty Images

    Ruslan Malinovskyi was heavily linked with a move away from Atalanta during the summer but ultimately stayed at the club. It looks as though he will, once again, be the subject of plenty of transfer talk in January as Tutto Atalanta have claimed that he is unhappy with his situation.

    Tottenham have been linked with the 29-year-old previously so Antonio Conte may look to add him to his squad after the World Cup.

  • -

    Leicester and Southampton eyeing Aboukhlal move

    Zakaria Aboukhlal has impressed for Toulouse since signing from AZ Alkmaar over the summer. His three goals and three assists have reportedly caught the eye of both Leicester and Southampton in the Premier League, as per Calcio Mercato.

    Given the fact the Ligue 1 side only signed him a few months ago, they are unlikely to be willing to sell the 22-year-old in January, so it could be one to keep an eye on heading into the summer transfer window.

  • -

    Tottenham monitoring Oblak as potential Lloris replacement (The Athletic)

    Oblak Atlético de MadridGetty Images

    Hugo Lloris has been a great servant to Tottenham but is now reaching the latter stages of his career, and it's possible the club turn to a star goalkeeper such as Jan Oblak next summer.

    The Athletic have claimed that the Atletico goalkeeper is being monitored by Spurs although his high wages may deter the interest from North London.