Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd want to keep Martial

Newcastle, Everton and West Ham have all been offered the chance to sign Euro 2020 winner Andrea Belotti, says The Sun.

The Italy international is a free agent after ending his seven-year stay with Torino at the end of last term.

But with no new club yet, his representatives are looking to cement a Premier League switch, with the Magpies, the Toffees and the Hammers all in the market for a forward of his calibre.