Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo offered to PSG

2022-07-12T22:26:28.299Z

Ronaldo offered to PSG (ESPN)

2022-07-12T22:20:34.942Z

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent has offered the Manchester United star to PSG, according to ESPN.

PSG, however, are not interested and have turned down the opportunity to sign the Portuguese icon.

The club doesn't feel that Ronaldo is the right signing for the club right now and do not have the wage bill to accommodate his potential salary.

2022-07-12T22:11:05.312Z

Barcelona agree Raphinha transfer as Leeds star nears £65m move

2022-07-12T22:04:32.815Z

Barcelona have greed a deal to sign Raphinha from Leeds, GOAL can confirm.

The deal comes after the winger opted to join the Catalan club, snubbing interest from Chelsea in the process.

Mexican international leaves Toronto

2022-07-12T22:04:20.628Z

Toronto FC and Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced.

Salcedo made 16 appearances during his half-season with the club.

“We’d like to thank Carlos for his efforts during a difficult time,” said Toronto FC President Bill Manning. “In the end, Carlos felt it was most important to return to Mexico to be with his wife and children. We fully support Carlos’ decision and wish him the best in the future.”