Barca continue to pursue Lewandowski
Barcelona are still working on Lewandowski deal, in talks with his agent since February. Plan is clear: no opening bid yet, first step has to be Lewa's agent to discuss with Bayern about the contract. 🇵🇱 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2022
Lewandowski's well informed on Barça - but Bayern have the priority. pic.twitter.com/XyWawuNXyO
Dybala in talks with Inter over summer move
90min reports that Paulo Dybala's representatives met with Inter last week in preparation for a possible summer move to San Siro.
The Argentine forward is set to leave Juventus as a free agent this summer after failing to reach an agreement with the club on a new contract.
Multiple Premier League clubs such as Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs, are reportedly also interested and in talks with the player's agent.
Wan-Bissaka among those Man Utd are willing to sell (ESPN)
Manchester United are, with Erik ten Hag set to inherit their managerial reins at the end of the season, ready to listen to offers for five first-team players in the summer transfer window, reports ESPN.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Alex Telles are all surplus to requirements under an incoming Dutch coach and will be allowed to leave if suitable offers are tabled.
West Ham monitoring Lingard & Brereton Diaz
West Ham are eager to get extra bodies on board and have the likes of Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard and Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz on their wish list.
Burnley defender James Tarkowski is also a target for the Hammers, according to Rudy Galetti, with the England international set to become a free agent alongside fellow Three Lions star Lingard.
Arsenal make contact with €100m Osimhen (Freddie Paxton)
Arsenal remain in the hunt for another proven striker heading towards the summer transfer window, and Freddie Paxton claims that they have been in contact with representatives of Napoli star Victor Osimhen.
The Nigeria international has previously been approached by Newcastle, but is reported that he would favour a switch to Emirates Stadium if the Gunners can raise the €100 million (£84m/$107m) it will require to prise him away from Serie A.
Sergi Roberto set to sign new Barca deal
Sergi Roberto has been involved in a long-running contract saga at Barcelona, but Sport claims that he is finally ready to put pen to paper.
A product of the famed La Masia academy system in Catalunya is said to be closing in on a 12-month extension at Camp Nou that will prevent him from becoming a free agent this summer.
Arsenal still keen on Kamara
Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara remains of interest to Arsenal, reports football.london.
The 22-year-old has snubbed the offer of a new contract in France and, while also being linked with Manchester United, could be among those targeted by the Gunners this summer.
Pogba receives offers from PSG & Real Madrid (The Mirror)
Paul Pogba has, according to The Mirror, received contract offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid as he prepares to leave Manchester United.
The World Cup-winning Frenchman is set to become a free agent in the summer and, after picking up an untimely injury, is said to be in the process of severing ties with those at Old Trafford.
Juventus eye Hoffenheim star Raum
Juventus are looking to invest in a new left-back and have their eye on Hoffenheim's David Raum, says Calciomercato.
The Serie A side believe he would fit Massimiliano Allegri's style and would be able to contribute to the team's attack, having made nine assists in the Bundesliga this season.
Hibernian plot Keane move
Scottish outfit Hibernian are plotting a move to bring Roy Keane back into management, says the Irish Independent.
The former Manchester United star recently turned down a return to the dugout with Sunderland.
Hibs remain hopeful of convincing him, but there are potential pitfalls still to be overcome in relation to a US-based owner.
PL duo after Ajax's Anthony
🔥 Chelsea and Manchester United are in talks with Ajax to transfer Anthony. #CFC #MUFC #AFCAjax— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) April 25, 2022
Barca close to Araujo extension
Barcelona are working to sign Ronald Araújo’s new contract this week. It’s matter of time for the announcement as new deal will be until June 2026. 🔴🤝 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2022
Work in progress to extend Sergi Roberto’s contract as reported today by @Jordigil.
Dortmund identify Haaland successors (BILD)
Borussia Dortmund have identified the two players they are looking to snap up as successors to Erling Haaland, says BILD.
Hugo Ekitike of Stade Reims and Adam Hlozek of Sparta Prague are the names the Black and Yellow have identified to succeed the Norway international.
Leeds-born Haaland is expected to leave for the country of his birth this summer, with a move to Manchester City widely tipped.