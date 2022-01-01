Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal line up Broja move

Arsenal line up Broja move (football.london)
The Chelsea man could move across London in the summer
Arsenal are lining up a summer move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, reports football.london.
Broja, 20, has starred on loan this season with Southampton, scoring seven goals in all competitions.
The Gunners are in need of reinforcements at striker with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah likely to leave in the summer when their contracts expire.
Atletico eye up Artur
🚨Atletico Madrid are closely monitoring the performance of Artur from RB Bragantino. 👀#DiaDeBraga #RedBullBragantino pic.twitter.com/nZgGbcu0zT— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) February 13, 2022
Guardiola keen on new Sterling contract
Pep Guardiola has said that he is eager for Raheem Sterling to pen a new deal with Manchester City.
A hat-trick at the weekend underlined the forward's superb skill, and with a likely central role for England to come at Qatar 2022, the 27-year-old is considering his future beyond a current deal that expires in mid-2023.
“Nobody doubts how important it is,” Guardiola said. “What I want is [day after day] to play good. Not just him, but all the players. If we count the amount of games he has played since we are together, it is a lot. He is a key player.
“About the future, I don’t know what is going to happen. The club decides. I give my opinion but of course the club takes the decision all the time.”
Aberdeen confirm interim team
The Club confirms it has now put in place an interim coaching team to oversee first team affairs until a new manager is appointed.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 13, 2022
Meret wants clarity over Napoli role
Alex Meret wishes to have clarity over his role at Napoli before he considers his future, per Calciomercato.
The shot-stopper has been second choice at the Serie A outfit this season, limited for overall game-time.
With his deal set to expire next term, Meret wants to know if he can be assured of a larger role - or he may consider his options elsewhere.