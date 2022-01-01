Man City offered Benfica left-back Grimaldo
Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo - according to iNews.
The Premier League champions could make an offer for the 26-year-old if they fail to land first-choice defensive target Marc Cucurella.
Grimaldo, who has also been linked with a return to Barcelona, recorded five goals and five assists in 29 Primeira Liga matches for Benfica last season.
Icardi determined to stay at PSG
Mauro Icardi is determined to stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond the summer transfer window - according to Foot Mercato.
Roma, Nice and Monza have all been credited with an interest in the Argentine, and the French champions are eager to sell.
Icardi is happy at PSG, though, and won't depart unless he is forced out before the market closes.
Dortmund considering Suarez move
Borussia Dortmund are considering a move for Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez - according to Sky Germany.
The Bundesliga outfit have been offered the chance to sign the 35-year-old, who left Atletico Madrid at the end of his contract in June.
Suarez is also being linked with a return to South America amid reported interest from River Plate and Nacional.
Forest plotting swoop for Watford striker Dennis
Nottingham Forest are plotting a swoop for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis - according to The Daily Mail.
The Premier League new boys have already spent £70 million ($84m) on new players this summer, but Steve Cooper is still looking to increase his options further in the attack.
Dennis, who scored ten Premier League goals in 2021-22, could be open to a return to the top-flight with Forest after suffering relegation with Watford.
Man City's £30m Cucurella bid rejected
Manchester City have seen an opening bid of £30 million ($35m) for Marc Cucurella rejected by Brighton - according to The Athletic.
City are prepared to increase their initial offer, but won't hesitate to walk away from a deal if the Seagulls refuse to compromise on their £50m ($60m) valuation of the 23-year-old.
Cucurella's personal terms are not expected to be a problem as the Brighton full-back is enticed by the prospect of linking up with the Premier League champions.
Chelsea make Saint-Maximin approach (The Athletic)
Chelsea have enquired over the availability of Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin - according to The Athletic.
Tottenham are also interested in the Frenchman, but neither of the London clubs will be willing to meet the Magpies' £40 million ($48m) asking price.
Chelsea could try and negotiate a cut-price fee with Newcastle, though, as Thomas Tuchel seeks to add greater depth to his attacking ranks.
Leipzig in advanced talks with Hoffenheim for Raum
Excl: RB Leipzig are in advanced talks to sign David Raum from Hoffenheim on permanent deal. Negotiations are at final stages, here we go soon. 🚨⚪️🔴 #RBLeipzig— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2022
Top fullback set to join Leipzig in the next days, after many clubs asked for him in the last months. pic.twitter.com/X7uvjvaBz6
Joao Pedro joins Fenerbahce from Cagliari
Ailemize hoş geldin Joao Pedro! 💛💙— Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) July 21, 2022
Şimdi #SahneBizim! pic.twitter.com/SxGdDnGIGa
Southampton announce signing of French forward Mara
#SaintsFC has reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Sékou Mara from @girondins:— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 21, 2022
Ten Hag to keep Martial at Man Utd (The Mirror)
Erik ten Hag has decided to keep Anthony Martial at Manchester United - according to The Mirror.
The Red Devils were initially open to selling or loaning out the Frenchman, who spent the second half of 2021-22 on loan at Sevilla, before the September 1 deadline.
However, Ten Hag has blocked Martial's potential exit after seeing him score in three successive pre-season games, with the striker now set to lead the line for United at the start of the new season.