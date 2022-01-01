Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea and Barcelona to battle for Koulibaly

Newcastle and Man Utd among clubs chasing Todibo
Newcastle, Manchester United, Sevilla and Napoli are among the clubs that have approached Nice to sign defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Foot Mercato.
Nice do not want to part with the defender, who they signed from Barca in 2021, but clubs could go all out to sign the centre-back this summer.
Man Utd and Newcastle, in particular, could compete to sign the defender, which would net Nice a nice profit on what they paid Barca to secure his services.
Wonderkid Simons explains snubbing PSG for PSV
Dutch wonderkid Xavi Simons has explained why he turned down the chance to stay at Paris Saint-Germain and instead opted to join PSV.
Simons was full of praise for PSG, and the illustrious team-mates he had while there, but the allure of training alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was not enough to convince him the club was best for his development.
Chelsea, Barca and Juve to battle for Koulibaly
Three-way race for experienced defender
It appears several European heavyweights will do battle to sign Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.
According to Gianluca DiMarzio, Barcelona, Chelsea and Juventus are all eyeing the Napoli defender, although Juve are likely out of the running due to the defender's preference to leave Italy altogether if he were to move away from Napoli.
Juve, though, are monitoring the situation as they prepare for the possibility of losing Matthijs de Ligt.
Austin FC add Ecuadorian international
Austin FC have signed Ecuadorian winger Washington Corozo on a six-month loan, the club confirmed.
Corozo comes to MLS from Peruvian side Sporting Cristal, with Austin having the option of making the deal permanent.
The winger most recently played for Pumas on loan in Mexico, scoring eight goals in 44 appearances including both legs of the CONCACAF Champions League final earlier this year.
Milan chase Belgian starlet
AC Milan had a meeting with Charles de Ketelaere agents today in Milano. Talks ongoing after opening bid made to Club Brugge few days ago. 🔴🇧🇪 #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2022
Leeds have offered more than €30m to Club Brugge - AC Milan pushing on player and club side now. pic.twitter.com/LYPsqIUS3P