Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus confident of Pogba deal

Liverpool will not be bounced into trying to sign a new striker after Manchester City confirmed a deal for Erling Haaland, according to Caught Offside.

Man City made a major early statement in the transfer market by annoucing the Borussia Dortmund forward on a £51 million deal this week.

However Liverpool's transfer priorities are reportedly tieing Salah to a new deal and buying a new midfielder, with Aurelien Tchouameni a top target.