Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus confident of Pogba deal

Liverpool 'prioritise Salah deal over new striker'
Liverpool will not be bounced into trying to sign a new striker after Manchester City confirmed a deal for Erling Haaland, according to Caught Offside.
Man City made a major early statement in the transfer market by annoucing the Borussia Dortmund forward on a £51 million deal this week.
However Liverpool's transfer priorities are reportedly tieing Salah to a new deal and buying a new midfielder, with Aurelien Tchouameni a top target.
Man Utd dealt De Jong blow
Manchester United have been dealt a potential blow in their attempts to sign Frenkie De Jong, report Mundo Deportivo.
Barcelona would be willing to accept a bid of around €60 million (£51m/$63m) for the midfielder, who is a target for the Red Devils.
However De Jong’s priority for next season is to play in the Champions League, and Man Utd were unable to qualify after a disappointing campaign.
Chelsea keen on Sangare as alternative to Rice (The Mirror)
Chelsea are tracking PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, claims The Mirror.
The Blues are reluctant to meet West Ham’s asking price for Declan Rice, which could pass nine figures, and may be able to prise a talented 24-year-old Ivory Coast international away from the Netherlands for around £30 million ($37m).
Phillips to leave Liverpool in £8m deal
Nat Phillips is wanted on a permanent basis at Bournemouth, reports Express Sport, with Liverpool expected to cash in on the defender for around £8 million ($10m).
The 25-year-old centre-half helped the Cherries to promotion back into the Premier League after making a January loan switch to the south coast and is expected to be given the chance to remain at the Vitality Stadium.
Man City have no plans to rival Utd for De Jong (The Telegraph)
The Telegraph reports that Manchester City have no intention of rivalling Manchester United in the race for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
The Blues were reported to be mulling over a move for the Netherlands international, but that interest has cooled and the Red Devils will get a clear run at the Dutch star in the summer window.
Real Madrid ready lucrative contract offer for Vinicius
Real Madrid are, according to Mundo Deportivo, preparing to put a lucrative contract offer to Vinicius Junior.
The Brazilian forward is still working on the terms agreed when he moved to Spain but, after starring for the Blancos this season, his value to the cause at Santiago Bernabeu will be recognised in a new deal.
Will Conte remain at Spurs?
Tottenham can't lose Antonio Conte at the end of the season, no matter what happens with UCL race. He completely changed everything in the club since Paratici did a masterpiece to appoint him. ⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 12, 2022
Conte will meet with Levy at the end of the season to decide his future. pic.twitter.com/9ifRJ1ceJU
Canada manager drawing interest from England
Canada manager John Herdman is drawing interest from England club teams, reports the Mirror.
QPR, Blackburn and Burnley are among the clubs interested in Herman, who came up in the Sunderland academy during his playing days.
After leading Canada's women's team to the Olympics, Herdman has built the men's program, helping Canada reach the World Cup in Qatar.
Juventus confident of Pogba deal (Mirror)
Midfielder could return to former Turin club
Juventus believe they are favourites to sign Paul Pogba, according to the Mirror.
Paris Saint-Germain are also in the running to sign Pogba, while Real Madrid are also considering pursuing the France star.
Juventus, though, are ready to offer £160,000-a-week with bonuses and a signing-on fee, which they believe will be enough to sign Pogba this summer.
Rice to turn down West Ham's latest offer
Declan Rice is set to reject West Ham's latest contract offer, according to ESPN.
The club is still expecting to keep hold of Rice this summer, despite the fact that the midfielder has turned down multiple offers.
The latest offer is an eight-year deal that would tie him to the club through 2030.
Coutinho takes massive pay cut to seal permanent Villa move
Philippe Coutinho has agreed a pay cut of over 70% to complete his £17m move to #avfc from Barcelona. Coutinho was desperate to stay at Villa and now fits in with the club's wage structure. Big summer still ahead— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) May 12, 2022
Clubs chasing the next Lautaro
Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Juventus, Arsenal, Tottenham, Inter and Milan are chasing Charly Alcaraz, a player hailed as the next Lautaro Martinez.
According to Marca, the 19-year-old Racing star is becoming a hot commodity, with Wolves and PSV also interested.
Alcaraz is under contract until 2026, and Racing would request a massive fee from any European team interested.
Man Utd starlet Garnacho set for new deal
Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho is set to be rewarded with a new contract, reports the Daily Mail.
The teenager was named the club's Young Player of the Year and made his first-team debut against Chelsea last month.
He scored twice in Man Utd's FA Youth Cup triumph and is now set to be rewarded with a new contract.