Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich join the race for Pogba

Atalanta to trigger Demiral option
Atalanta are set to trigger the option to buy for Merih Demiral. Juventus will receive other €20M + bonuses (after 3M cashed for the loan) for the sale of the turkish centre-back. Contract until 2026.
Guardiola: Extension must be last-minute
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted hesitancy to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium and said that any contract renewal would be at the last minute next season.
The Spaniard wants to see how he feels with his team closer to the end of his current deal, which expires following the 2022-23 campaign.
Lewandowski set to leave Bayern
Robert Lewandowski will not renew his contract at Bayern Munich, GOAL can confirm.
The striker's current deal runs until the end of next season, but he has already decided he wants to leave the club and could be sold before his contract expires.
Villa announce Coutinho signing as Barca settle for £130m loss
Aston Villa have announced the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.
LAFC set to win race for Juve's Chiellini
Los Angeles FC are set to win the race for Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini - according to Transfermarkt.
The 37-year-old confirmed he will leave Turin this summer after Juve's Coppa Italia final defeat to Inter.
The Vancouver Whitecaps were also interested in signing Chiellini on a free transfer, but have now walked away due to the fact LAFC have already secured the player's discovery rights.
Man Utd-linked Osimhen reveals stance on his future
Manchester United-linked striker Victor Osimhen has revealed his stance on his future, while hailing Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti as "a very high-level coach".
Napoli initially signed Osimhen from Lille in July 2020, forking out a club-record fee of €70 million (£60m/$73m) to secure the services of one of the highest-rated young forwards in Europe.
The 23-year-old has hit 27 goals in his first 60 outings for the Italian outfit, reportedly attracting attention from United in the process.
Sampaoli wants Arsenal loanee Saliba to stay at Marseille
OM coach Jorge Sampaoli on William Saliba deal with Arsenal: "I hope that there is a possibility for us to keep a player like him, who knows the team".
"I don't know if it depends on OM, William or Arsenal… I don't know the possibilities in this case"
Ex-Man Utd coach Carrick in line for Lincoln post
Former Manchester United coach Michael Carrick is in line to become the next permanent manager of Lincoln City - according to Football Insider.
The 40-year-old is in talks to replace Michael Appleton at the Sincil Bank Stadium, having been out of work since leaving Old Trafford last November.
Carrick is eager to secure a permanent post after serving as a number two at United and briefly as caretaker boss, with Lincoln City having just finished 17th in League One.
Southampton consider swoop for Fiorentina keeper Dragowski
Southampton are considering a swoop for Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski - according to the Telegraph.
The Saints could look to seal a £10 million deal for the 24-year-old when the summer window opens.
Dragowski has only appeared in seven Serie A games for Fiorentina this season and his contract is due to expire in 2023.
Milan eager to sign Florenzi outright
Milan are eager to sign Roma full-back Alessandro Florenzi outright - according to Nicolo Schira.
The 31-year-old joined the Rossoneri on loan last summer and wants to remain at San Siro for the long term.
Milan are set to make Florenzi's stay permanent for €4.5 million and tie him down to a contract until 2025.
West Ham interested in Nice defender Aguerd
Nice defender Nayef Aguerd is the subject of interest from West Ham - according to the Telegraph.
The 26-year-old is set be available for around £20 million in the summer transfer window.
The Hammers are poised to swoop for Aguerd as David Moyes seeks to bolster his options at the back.
Gerrard wants Joe Gomez to join Villa
Steven Gerrard looks to Joe Gomez as he plans for a defensive revamp at Aston Villa, The Mirror reports.
With the emergence of Joel Matip and the arrival of Ibrahima Konate, the 24-year-old has seen himself fall down the pecking order of Liverpool's centre-backs.
A move to Birmingham could bring Gomez more minutes on the pitch as Gerrard plans to push on for a European spot next season.
Ajax confirm new manager
Welcome back, boss!
Ten Hag in early transfer meetings with Man Utd board
Erik Ten Hag, who won the Eredivisie title with Ajax just yesterday, has met with his future club to discuss transfer targets and potential sales, according to ESPN.
He met with Man Utd representatives in Amsterdam today.
Sterling postpones contract negotiations.
According to The Athletic, Raheem Sterling will not hold talks and make a decision about his future until after England's Nations League matches which take place in June.
Similarly to last year, rumours of a move away from Man City have surfaced, with Arsenal and Tottenham among the reported destinations.
However, it is understood that the 27-year-old has not yet held talks about his next move, though he would prefer a move to a big European side.
Newcastle set to bid for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin (The Telegraph)
Newcastle are, according to The Telegraph, readying a summer bid for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The England international has also been heavily linked with Arsenal, but the Magpies believe he is the man to lead the line for them as they enter an exciting new era under wealthy owners.
Barcelona cool interest in Fabian Ruiz
Barcelona have long been linked with a move to bring Fabian Ruiz back to his native Spain, but Mundo Deportivo claims that interest in the Napoli star from Camp Nou is now being cooled.
That is because more cost effective targets are being lined up for the summer transfer window by a club that is having to manage its finances very carefully.
PSG no nearer to agreeing Pogba deal
Speaking of PSG, and RMC Sport reports that the Ligue 1 champions are no nearer to putting a deal in place for World Cup-winning France international Paul Pogba.
The enigmatic midfielder has seen a return to his homeland speculated on as he prepares to hit free agency at Manchester United, but no agreement has been reached as all options are explored at Parc des Princes.
Fulham expect to miss out on Areola
Fulham are looking to land a new goalkeeper ahead of their latest return to the Premier League, but Football League World reports that Alphonse Areola is unlikely to return to Craven Cottage.
The Frenchman spent the 2020-21 campaign in west London, but he is no over in the east at West Ham and is expected to complete a permanent transfer there from Paris Saint-Germain.
Barca want Bernardo Silva to replace De Jong
With Frenkie de Jong seemingly edging towards the exits at Camp Nou, Mundo Deportivo reports that Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is being lined up as a possible replacement.
The Portuguese playmaker faces fierce competition for places at the Etihad Stadium and has admitted in the past to mulling over a move elsewhere.
Spurs seek Sporting star Palhinha
Tottenham are, according to Jornal de Noticias, looking to seal a summer swoop for Sporting star Joao Palhinha.
The Portugal international midfielder is said to be a top target for Antonio Conte as he seeks to freshen up his squad in north London.
Perisic criticises Inter's contract approach
Ivan Perisic blasted Inter for the delays surrounding his future at the club, expressing frustration over the uncertainty surrounding his future at Inter as he waits to find out if he will be offered an extension before his contract expires next month.
The 33-year-old has played a vital role in Simone Inzaghi’s side this season, and was particularly important in Inter’s recent Coppa Italia final vs Juventus, where the Croatian netted twice to win the game.
Bayern Munich join the race for Pogba (Fichajes)
With his contract at Man Utd expiring, the 29-year-old will be one of the most sought-after free agents this summer.
Bayern Munich is the latest team to express interest in signing the French midfielder, according to Fichajes.
Though it is clear to see that the German champions would have some competition in signing Paul Pogba, with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and even Man City being linked to the player.
Blackburn have activated Diaz’s one year extension
Rovers have activated the one-year option in Ben Brereton Diaz's contract, which was due to expire at the end of next month.
Read more.
🔵⚪️
West Ham interested in re-signing Lingard
According to 90Min, The Hammers are considering bringing Jesse Lingard back to East London, after an impressive loan spell at the club in the 2020-21 season.
Lingard was extremely successful during his time at West Ham, scoring nine goals in 16 games under David Moyes, but he declined the opportunity of a permanent deal and instead sought to make it back into the Man Utd first team.
However, following a disappointing season back at Man Utd, the 29-year-old will not be extending his contract and will leave the club on a free transfer this summer.
Chelsea keen on USMNT defender Dest (Sport)
Sergino Dest remains a player of interest to Chelsea, claims Sport, with the United States international being tipped to leave Barcelona in the next window.
While the USMNT right-back has struggled to make the desired impact at Camp Nou, his potential for future improvement remains of interest to Premier League heavyweights at Stamford Bridge.
Barca have Salisu on summer shortlist
Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu is, according to Mundo Deportivo, one of the centre-halves on Barcelona’s summer shopping list.
The Liga giants are eager to bring in reinforcements at the back and may make a move for a 23-year-old Ghanaian at St Mary’s.
Monaco preparing to sell Liverpool-linked Tchouameni
Liverpool and Manchester City have been handed a boost in their respective pursuits of Aurelien Tchouameni, with Football Insider reporting that Monaco are ready to cash in.
The Ligue 1 giants are drawing up a list of potential replacements for a 22-year-old midfield that could be making his way to the Premier League.
Lewandowski not feeling the love at Bayern
Robert Lewandowski does not feel valued at Bayern Munich, claims Bild, with the Bundesliga giants having made a play for Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland.
Having missed out on the Norwegian frontman, German giants could now lose a prolific Barcelona-linked Pole over the summer.
Coutinho to make permanent Villa switch
Official statement expected very soon for Philippe Coutinho to join Aston Villa on a permanent deal. Agreement completed yesterday, part of paperworks already signed few hours ago.
Barcelona will receive around €20m, included in this year financial balance.
Chiellini confirms Juventus exit
Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season, concluding speculation about his future at the club.
Following the Bianconeri's Coppa Italia loss to Inter on Wednesday, Chiellini announced that he will be departing the club, with the defender recently being linked with a move to MLS.
Man Utd close in on De Jong
Deal for midfielder could be finished soon
Manchester United are closing in on Frenkie de Jong, according to Gerard Romero.
There is a "95 per cent" chance the club signs De Jong, with Barca forced to sell the midfielder this summer.
The decision to sell De Jong is purely an economic one for Barca, with Man Utd now set to reunite Eric ten Hag and De Jong after their time working togehter at Ajax.
Koulibaly on Chelsea's list
Kalidou Koulibaly is on Chelsea's list as the club looks to add defensive reinforcements this summer.
According to Calciomercato, the Napoli defender is seen as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who will depart this summer on free transfers.
It will take a "super offer" for Napoli to let Koulibaly go, though, as Chelsea may need to look elsewhere.
Pogba not close to PSG move
Paul Pogba isn't anywhere close to signing for PSG, although it remains an option.
According to RMC Sport, PSG must still reduce its payroll before even thinking about signing Pogba.
The midfielder has been linked heavily to PSG, while Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus have also been named as potential destinations.
Ajax set to name Ten Hag successor
Ajax are set to name Alfred Schreuder as Erik ten Hag's successor, according to De Telegraaf.
The club has reached an agreement with the Club Brugge boss, who will sign a two-year contract with the Dutch giants.
The club will also have an option to extend after year two as Schreuder is set to rejoin the club after previously serving as an assistant at Ajax.
Gakpo signs fan-made PSV contract
#CodyGakpoEindhovenaar 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bBA2AuYIGR— PSV (@PSV) May 11, 2022