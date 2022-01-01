Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona intensify Raphinha interest

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Raphinha Leeds 2021-22
Getty Images

Barcelona intensify Raphinha interest (Telegraph)

2022-05-04T22:51:40.744Z

Blaugrana to make bid regardless of whether Leeds are relegated

Barcelona have intensified their interest in Leeds winger Raphinha, according to the Telegraph.

They've scheduled talks with his representatives for before the season ends as they've made him their priority transfer target.

Martins joins Whitecaps

2022-05-04T22:40:00.000Z

Galaxy want Gasper

2022-05-04T22:20:00.000Z

Mueller leaves Hibernian

2022-05-04T22:00:00.000Z