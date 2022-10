James Maddison has had an electric start to the season, scoring five goals and assisting two in his opening eight games, and manager Brendan Rodgers admitted he knows there will be interest in the playmaker.

However, he didn't rule out a transfer adding: "He also knows he's in a good place to develop and learn, and he knows he can focus on day-to-day life and improve. What will be in the future will be, but it will only be on the back of playing well."