Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd sound out Ten Hag

Ajax boss touted for Old Trafford switch

Manchester United have sounded out Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their search for a new permanent manager continues - according to Sky Sports.

Red Devils intermediaries have been in contact with the Dutchman, who would be keen to discuss the role if a formal approach is made.

Ten Hag's current contract at Ajax is due to expire in 2023 and United have a strong relationship with their former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar currently serving as chief executive at Johan Cruyff ArenA.