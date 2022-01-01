Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nice linked with shock move for Parker

Bedoya re-ups with Union
Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya has signed a new contract, the club announced.
Bedoya has been with the Union since 2016 and has signed a new deal that runs through the 2023 season.
“Alejandro embodies the spirit and passion of this team and this city. His mentality and leadership have had a major impact on the young core that has been so successful for us these past few seasons, and right now he’s having one of his best seasons in MLS,” said Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner.
“He’s a leader in our locker room and our community, and it was important to ensure he returns next year as we look to continue competing for trophies in MLS and international competitions.”
Nantes sign Centonze
Nantes have signed Fabien Centonze from Metz, the club announced.
He arrives using the joker provision, which allows French clubs to sign players from inside the country outside of the transfer window.
Centonze has signed a contract the 2027 season.
Nice considering shock move for Parker (Foot Mercato)
Former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is among the candidates to take over at Nice, reports Foot Mercato.
Mauricio Pochettino is the club's primary target, but it is believed that there is minimal chance of bringing in the ex-Tottenham and PSG boss.
Parker is among the options the club will consider should they part ways with Lucien Favre.
'Messi would revolutionize MLS'
Gonzalo Higuain says that Lionel Messi would revolutionize American soccer if he were to come to MLS.
Higuain is currently with Inter Miami and was on hand to meet his former Argentina teammate as he trained at the club's facilities this week.
Derby have new head coach
Derby County have hired Paul Warne as the club's new head coach, the club confirmed.
Warne's contract will run through summer 2026. He has previously won promotion three times from League One.