Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aston Villa head Suarez suitors

Arsenal want Molina-Mari swap deal
Arsenal want to arrange a swap deal involving Pablo Mari and Udinese's Nahuel Molina - according to Calciomercato.
Mari is currently on loan at Udinese, who are eager to secure his services on a permanent basis.
Arsenal will happily let Mari go on a permanent deal if they can have Molina in return, but the 24-year-old is currently valued at around £25 million ($31m).
Juve looking at Milinkovic-Savic as Pogba alternative
Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the subject of interest from Juventus - according to Calciomercato.
The Bianconeri are looking at the 27-year-old as a potential alternative signing to Manchester United's Paul Pogba, who has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain.
Lazio will only let Milinkovic-Savic go if they receive an offer of €70 million (£60m/$73m) or more in the summer transfer window.
Liverpool pushing to sign Bellingham's brother
Liverpool are pushing to sign Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City - according to The Mirror.
The 16-year-old is the brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham and is free to sign a professional contract with other clubs from next season.
Manchester City and Newcastle have also been linked with Bellingham, but Liverpool are hoping to win the race for his signature.
Arsenal consider Gabriel sale
Arsenal are considering the sale of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel - according to Tuttosport.
Juventus are strongly interested in the 24-year-old and the Gunners may use him as a makeweight to land long-term midfield target Arthur.
Gabriel has been a key player for Arsenal in 2021-22, scoring four goals in 33 Premier League matches.
Fiorentina working to bring down Torreira price tag
Fiorentina are working to bring down the price tag of Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira - according to Corriere dello Sport.
La Viola have the option to buy the Uruguayan outright for €15 million (£13m/$16m), but are in talks with the Gunners to reduce that final fee.
Torreira wants to remain at Fiorentina after an impressive 2021-22 campaign and Arsenal are happy to let him go on a permanent basis.
Barca close in on Neves
Barcelona are closing in on a potential deal for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves - according to Diario Sport.
The 25-year-old is still under contract at Molineux until 2024 but would be happy to move to Camp Nou this summer.
Neves is the most attainable of Barca's midfield targets at present, with Monaco's Aurélien Tchouaméni and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi also on their shortlist.
Union Berlin to announce Doekhi signing
Dutch centre back Danilho Doekhi will join Union Berlin as free agent, deal signed and completed. Contract until June 2025. 🇳🇱🤝 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2022
The Vitesse captain had several options but chose for Bundesliga club because of Europa League chance. Club announcement to follow soon.
Xavi coy on Puig future
Xavi on Barça strategy: “This week we will plan everything based on the financial situation. @JordiCruyff and Alemany know my ideas”. 🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2022
“Riqui Puig’s future? We’ll be clear with all the players. We need to be fast”, he added.
Newcastle pick up Henderson interest
Newcastle are increasing their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, per The Mirror.
The England international has played second fiddle all season to David De Gea at the Theatre of Dreams and seems unlikely to push past him for the starting jersey next term too.
That leaves him considering his options and the Magpies are mulling over a swoop for his services.
Arsenal set for triple swoop
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo tells Movistar: “Griezmann will stay here - he’s gonna continue with Atléti next season”. 🇫🇷 #Atleti— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2022
“The clause to be discussed with Barça? Money’s not a problem when your plan is to continue together”.
Villa head Suarez suitors (Fichajes)
Striker's Atletico Madrid departure was announced Sunday
Aston Villa lead a trio of suitors for Luis Suarez following the news he will leave Atletico Madrid, stoking the chance for a reunion with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, per Fichajes.
The Premier League side have already closed a deal for one of their manager's old pals in Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho.
Now, they could make an audacious move for another ex-Blaugrana superstar, while Sevilla and Inter are also both keen on his services.
Mbappe to confirm future before internationals
Kylian Mbappé again: “I will officially announce my decision on the future before I join the France national team in June”. It’s matter of days then it will be official. 🚨🇫🇷 #Mbappé— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2022