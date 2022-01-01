Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Guardiola wants Gundogan stay

Guardiola wants Gundogan to stay at Man City
Pep Guardiola says he wants Ilkay Gundogan to stay at Manchester City.
The coach also hit out at people spreading rumours of an imminent transfer for the midfielder on social media.
Solomon-Fulham move set to collapse
Manor Solomon-Fulham deal is on the verge of collapse, despite being verbally agreed for one month and confirmed as ‘imminent’ by the player. ⚠️🇮🇱 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2022
There are serious issues - and other clubs are now entering the race to sign Solomon, huge opportunity on the market. pic.twitter.com/BxKx3dQ1uz
PSG confirm Di Maria exit
🙌❤️💙@PSG_English would like to salute 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚 and his 7 seasons spent in the Red and Blue jersey. The Argentinian won 18 titles and became the best passer in the history of the club.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 20, 2022
Totti: I will try to convince Dybala to join Roma
Roma legend Francesco Totti says he will try to convince Paulo Dybala to join the Serie A club.
Dybala is available for free this summer as he prepares to leave Juventus, with Inter and AC Milan said to be in contention to land him.
Brighton set for Welbeck extension
🔥🔥Brighton have agreed a 2+1-year extension to Danny Welbeck's contract. 🇬🇧 🔵⚪ #BHAFC ⌛ https://t.co/gBCHjHmKA7 pic.twitter.com/lTOCEi3WfM— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 20, 2022