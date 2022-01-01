Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd could target Haller

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Hodgson plans Watford exit

2022-04-26T22:53:25.935Z

Man Utd could target Haller (Sun)

2022-04-26T22:48:08.869Z

Ajax striker ready to follow Ten Hag to Old Trafford

Manchester United could target Ajax striker Sebastien Haller this summer, claims the Sun.

Erik ten Hag has already been announced as the Red Devils' next boss, and he could bring Haller with him to England.

Haller had a brief spell at West Ham earlier in his career that did not go as hoped but has since improved his goal return dramatically.

Man Utd ready to hold De Gea extension talks

2022-04-26T22:30:00.000Z

Manchester United are prepared to discuss a contract extension with goalkeeper David de Gea, says 90min.

The Spaniard momentarily appeared on his way out of Old Trafford last season before reclaiming his starting role this term, and he now seems set to work out a new deal with the club.

Inter not interested in Pjanic

2022-04-26T22:10:00.000Z