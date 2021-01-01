Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Suarez holds strong MLS interest

Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid 2021-22
Getty Images

Wesley agent says player will return to Brazil

2021-12-28T23:40:00.000Z

The agent for Aston Villa striker Wesley, who was recently on-loan at Club Brugge, has said the player will return to Brazil in hopes of resurrecting his career after a serious injury.

He said Internacional and Sao Paulo are the most likely destinations.

"We will analyse the best fit for his style of play, so that he develops again," said the agent, Paulo Nehmy. "He has the dream of playing for the national team and there's the World Cup next year."

Shakhtar want to sign David Neres

2021-12-28T23:30:00.000Z

Shakhtar Donetsk want to sign Ajax forward David Neres, GOAL Brazil reports.

After a first offer was rejected, there is an expectation that Shakhtar will return with a bid of €15 million ($17m/£13).

Inter consider Ginter

2021-12-28T23:20:00.000Z

Suarez holds strong MLS interest (Schira)

2021-12-28T23:00:00.000Z

The Atletico star's contract will expire after this season