Transfer news and rumours LIVE: West Ham offer Rice new eight-year contract

Fire lock up goalkeeper to new contract
Sources tell ESPN that #cf97 has signed goalkeeper Chris Brady to a new deal through 2026 with club option for 2027. With Gaga Slonina possibly on the move, smart of Chicago to lock Brady up.— Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) May 11, 2022
Blackburn Rovers set for new manager
Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that manager Tony Mowbray will leave the club at the end of his current contract.
The manager, who was appointed back in 2017, helped the club achieve promotion to the Championship and was in charge for over 250 games.
“It’s been a wonderful experience to bring my values to a football club over a five-year period and to create an environment where people enjoy coming into work every day and where players feel like they can improve every day," he said
“I’ve really enjoyed it, it’s been very rewarding and I thank everybody for coming along on the journey with me, but I feel as though the time is right to move on and let somebody else have a go. I wish this amazing group of young players and the club in general every success going forward.”
Lille eye Batlles as Gourvennec replacement
Lille are considering approaching Laurent Batlles to take over as coach this summer should Jocelyn Gourvennec depart at the end of the season, says RMC Sport.
Batlles has been out of the game since leaving Troyes at the end of 2021 but could return ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.
Puig wants Barcelona exit
Riqui Puig has decided to call time on his Barcelona career.
The academy graduate was reported to be determined to stay and fight for his place in the team, but Mundo Deportivo says he has been convinced that a departure is in his best interests.
Almeida in talks for Lorient job
Former Troyes and Caen coach Rui Almeida could be on his way back to Ligue 1.
Foot Mercato reports there has been contact with the Portuguese coach about taking over at Lorient.
AC Milan join Man Utd & Barca in Nkunku race
AC Milan have emerged as contenders to sign Christopher Nkunku this summer, claims Calciomercato.
Manchester United and Barcelona are the main candidates to land the French star from RB Leipzig.
Barca aim to conclude Coutinho exit soon
Barcelona want Philippe Coutinho deal to be signed very soon with Aston Villa, as they are planning to include €20m fee in this year financial balance. 🇧🇷 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2022
Negotiations at final stages, while Coutinho has already agreed terms with Villa and accepted to continue there. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/2WIQlxvGIL
Sporting nab St Juste
Welcome, @JeremiahStJuste ✍ #SportingCP pic.twitter.com/cpEWFuuKPv— Sporting CP English (@SportingCP_en) May 11, 2022
PSV set price for Gakpo
🔝 PSV want £30m for Cody Gakpo. #PSV https://t.co/xzsDBFqSyx pic.twitter.com/CQp3RORct3— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 11, 2022
Watford confirm Edwards as new boss
Watford Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Rob Edwards as our new Head Coach, effective after the conclusion of the current 2021/22 season.#WatfordFC— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 11, 2022
Gabriel Jesus likes Arsenal project, says agent
Gabriel Jesus' agent Marcelo Pettinati has suggested the striker is open to joining Arsenal this summer.
However, the Gunners face competition from six other clubs for the Brazilian.
Napoli offer Fabian Ruiz new deal
Napoli have opened talks with Fabian Ruiz over a new contract, Calciomercato reports.
The Serie A side are willing to offer the Spaniard a €3.5 million salary on a deal that will run until 2027 as they look to prevent him from leaving for La Liga or the Premier League.
Bayern Munich sign Mazraoui from Ajax
Bayern Munich have sealed the signing of Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax.
Kicker claims the German giants have struck a deal with the full-back, who will join in a free transfer this summer, signing a contract that runs until 2026.
Herrmann signs new Gladbach deal
Two more years of Flaco! 🤩— Gladbach (@borussia_en) May 11, 2022
Patrick Herrmann has extended his contract with Borussia until 2024 ✍️
More info 📰 https://t.co/FYssmR36V7#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/Qwym3mbma7
Ex-Everton & Real star James confirms plans to return to Europe
James Rodriguez confirms his plan to return to European football: "The transfer market will open soon, we'll see - returning to the élite football is a serious possibility, let's see who wants my left foot again!". @PSierraR 🇨🇴 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2022
James is ready to leave Al Rayyan soon. pic.twitter.com/9OI5gfapRH
Rob Edwards in talks to replace Hodgson at Watford
Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards is in talks to become Watford's new permanent manager - according to The Athletic.
Should an agreement be reached, the 39-year-old will replace Roy Hodgson at Vicarage Road at the end of the season, with the Hornets set to return to the Championship in 2022-23.
Edwards is in line to become Watford's ninth permanent boss in the last four years, having led Forest Green to the League Two title this term.
Man Utd & Newcastle vying for Osimhen
Manchester United and Newcastle are vying for the signature of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - according to Calciomercato.
Both clubs could move for the 23-year-old this summer, with the Partenopei having accepted that the Premier League is his most likely next destination.
Napoli won't let Osimhen leave for a cut-price fee, however, as they seek to get at least €100 million (£85m/$106m) for a prized asset.
Man Utd weigh up £38m move for Sporting's Inacio
Manchester United are weighing up a move for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio - according to A Bola.
The Portuguese club are demanding £38 million ($47m) for the 20-year-old, which the Red Devils may be prepared to pay in the summer market.
Inacio has scored four goals in 27 Primeira Liga appearances for Sporting so far in 2021-22.
Maritz pens fresh terms with Arsenal Women
Good news, Gooners...@NoelleMaritz has signed a new contract! ✍️— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 11, 2022
West Ham offer Rice new eight-year contract
West Ham have offered Declan Rice a new eight-year contract at the London Stadium - according to talkSPORT.
The 23-year-old will pocket £200,000 week until 2030 if he commits his future to the Hammers, who have moved to ward off potential suitors.
Manchester United and Chelsea have both been linked with Rice, who has recorded five goals and four assists in 48 games for West Ham this season.
Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami show interest in Chiellini
#LosAngelesFC and #InterMiami have shown interest in signing Giorgio #Chiellini as a free agent from July. #transfers #LAFC #MLS https://t.co/9QSF6zHLKj— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 10, 2022
Tielemans sets his sights on the Champions League
Youri Tielemans wishes to join a Champions League club if he leaves Leicester City, with Arsenal keeping an eye on the midfielder ahead of a possible summer move, according to the Daily Mail.
The Foxes would be willing to sell the 25-year-old at the end of the season in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.
As Mikel Arteta looks to improve his midfield in the wake of Arsenal's potential return to the Champions League, North London could be a potential destination for the Belgian midfielder.
Villa close to signing Coutinho permanently
Aston Villa are working on final details to sign Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal. Steven Gerrard says: "I can repeat I'm extremely keen to keep Coutinho here permanently, we’re trying and we're aligned". ⌛️🇧🇷 #AVFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2022
Final detail missing: payment terms. Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/49Shjhlmqd
Spurs will look to offload Ndombele this summer
Along with Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn, Tanguay Ndombele is one of a few players who Tottenham will look to sell in the summer according to Football Insider.
Tottenham are reportedly willing to accept reduced transfer fees in order to offload players who Antonio Conte does not want in his squad.
Ndombele is currently on loan at Lyon, though it appears that the French club will not exercise the option to buy him back permanently. Meanwhile, Lo Celso is on loan at Villareal, with the Spanish club eager to make the move permanent.
Barca to offer €25m for Grimaldo
Barcelona are set to submit an offer of €25 million (£21m/$26m) for Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo - according to Pedro Almeida.
The 26-year-old began his career in the Blaugrana's famed La Masia academy and has been a standout player for Benfica in 2021-22.
Grimaldo is now wanted back at Camp Nou, but it remains to be seen whether Benfica will accept their bid for the talented left-back.
Barca consider Reguilon swoop
Barcelona are considering a swoop for Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon - according to The Mirror.
The Liga giants are looking at the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Jordi Alba, despite his past links to Real Madrid.
Reguilon has emerged as a target for Barca after falling out of favour with Spurs boss Antonio Conte in recent weeks.
Pogba still on Real Madrid's radar
Manchester United's Paul Pogba is still on Real Madrid's transfer radar - according to SPORT.
The 29-year-old will leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract this summer and reportedly has offers on the table from Paris Saint-Germain and former club Juventus.
Madrid are also still considering a swoop to land Pogba on a free transfer as Carlo Ancelotti looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.
Arsenal step up Gabriel Jesus pursuit
Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet. 🇧🇷 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2022
Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key.
Real Madrid among Gnabry suitors (Fichajes)
Blancos could add 26-year-old to attack
Real Madrid are among the teams interested in Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, claims Fichajes.
Gnabry has reached double-digit Bundesliga goals in six straight seasons and carries loads of Champions League experience.
He would likely be asked to play on the right wing opposite of Vinicius Junior.
Perisic hopes for Inter stay
Beppe #Marotta confirms to Sky: “Ivan #Perisic wants to stay at #Inter. I’m very confident about his contract extension”. #transfers https://t.co/w6zgIIKhCw— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 10, 2022
Neres move at final stage
David #Neres to #Benfica from #Shakhtar is at the final stage. #transfers https://t.co/3ZBFw5UTgM— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 10, 2022
Klopp on 'beast' Haaland: Unfortunately, that's a good signing
Jurgen Klopp says that, unfortunately for himself and Liverpool, Manchester CIty have signed a "beast" as the Premier League champions confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland on Tuesday.
BVB CEO on Haaland sale: We're fighting with oligarchs & Arab states
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke explained the club's difficult transfer realities just before the £51 million ($63m) sale of striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City was announced, with the executive noting that they must compete with financial powerhouses in Europe.
Watzke specifically alluded to the power of "oligarchs and Arabian states" in football; Manchester City is majority owned by Sheikh Mansour of the United Arab Emirates.