Transfer news and rumours LIVE: West Ham offer Rice new eight-year contract

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that manager Tony Mowbray will leave the club at the end of his current contract.

The manager, who was appointed back in 2017, helped the club achieve promotion to the Championship and was in charge for over 250 games.

“It’s been a wonderful experience to bring my values to a football club over a five-year period and to create an environment where people enjoy coming into work every day and where players feel like they can improve every day," he said

“I’ve really enjoyed it, it’s been very rewarding and I thank everybody for coming along on the journey with me, but I feel as though the time is right to move on and let somebody else have a go. I wish this amazing group of young players and the club in general every success going forward.”