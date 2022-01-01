Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: West Ham offer Rice new eight-year contract

Updated
Fire lock up goalkeeper to new contract

2022-05-11T20:32:56.352Z

Blackburn Rovers set for new manager

2022-05-11T20:06:53.331Z

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that manager Tony Mowbray will leave the club at the end of his current contract.

The manager, who was appointed back in 2017, helped the club achieve promotion to the Championship and was in charge for over 250 games.

“It’s been a wonderful experience to bring my values to a football club over a five-year period and to create an environment where people enjoy coming into work every day and where players feel like they can improve every day," he said

“I’ve really enjoyed it, it’s been very rewarding and I thank everybody for coming along on the journey with me, but I feel as though the time is right to move on and let somebody else have a go. I wish this amazing group of young players and the club in general every success going forward.”

Lille eye Batlles as Gourvennec replacement

2022-05-11T19:00:42.000Z

Lille are considering approaching Laurent Batlles to take over as coach this summer should Jocelyn Gourvennec depart at the end of the season, says RMC Sport.

Batlles has been out of the game since leaving Troyes at the end of 2021 but could return ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Puig wants Barcelona exit

2022-05-11T18:28:31.000Z

Riqui Puig has decided to call time on his Barcelona career.

The academy graduate was reported to be determined to stay and fight for his place in the team, but Mundo Deportivo says he has been convinced that a departure is in his best interests.

Almeida in talks for Lorient job

2022-05-11T17:59:53.000Z

Former Troyes and Caen coach Rui Almeida could be on his way back to Ligue 1.

Foot Mercato reports there has been contact with the Portuguese coach about taking over at Lorient.

AC Milan join Man Utd & Barca in Nkunku race

2022-05-11T17:31:23.000Z

AC Milan have emerged as contenders to sign Christopher Nkunku this summer, claims Calciomercato.

Manchester United and Barcelona are the main candidates to land the French star from RB Leipzig.

Barca aim to conclude Coutinho exit soon

2022-05-11T17:00:00.000Z

Watford confirm Edwards as new boss

2022-05-11T15:30:00.000Z

Gabriel Jesus likes Arsenal project, says agent

2022-05-11T15:00:21.000Z

Gabriel Jesus' agent Marcelo Pettinati has suggested the striker is open to joining Arsenal this summer.

However, the Gunners face competition from six other clubs for the Brazilian.

Napoli offer Fabian Ruiz new deal

2022-05-11T14:30:16.000Z

Napoli have opened talks with Fabian Ruiz over a new contract, Calciomercato reports.

The Serie A side are willing to offer the Spaniard a €3.5 million salary on a deal that will run until 2027 as they look to prevent him from leaving for La Liga or the Premier League.

Bayern Munich sign Mazraoui from Ajax

2022-05-11T14:02:33.000Z

Bayern Munich have sealed the signing of Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax.

Kicker claims the German giants have struck a deal with the full-back, who will join in a free transfer this summer, signing a contract that runs until 2026.

Ex-Everton & Real star James confirms plans to return to Europe

2022-05-11T13:00:00.000Z

Rob Edwards in talks to replace Hodgson at Watford

2022-05-11T12:30:00.000Z

Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards is in talks to become Watford's new permanent manager - according to The Athletic.

Should an agreement be reached, the 39-year-old will replace Roy Hodgson at Vicarage Road at the end of the season, with the Hornets set to return to the Championship in 2022-23.

Edwards is in line to become Watford's ninth permanent boss in the last four years, having led Forest Green to the League Two title this term.

Man Utd & Newcastle vying for Osimhen

2022-05-11T12:00:00.000Z

Manchester United and Newcastle are vying for the signature of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - according to Calciomercato.

Both clubs could move for the 23-year-old this summer, with the Partenopei having accepted that the Premier League is his most likely next destination.

Napoli won't let Osimhen leave for a cut-price fee, however, as they seek to get at least €100 million (£85m/$106m) for a prized asset.

Man Utd weigh up £38m move for Sporting's Inacio

2022-05-11T11:30:00.000Z

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio - according to A Bola.

The Portuguese club are demanding £38 million ($47m) for the 20-year-old, which the Red Devils may be prepared to pay in the summer market.

Inacio has scored four goals in 27 Primeira Liga appearances for Sporting so far in 2021-22.

Maritz pens fresh terms with Arsenal Women

2022-05-11T10:59:00.000Z

West Ham offer Rice new eight-year contract

2022-05-11T10:24:00.000Z

West Ham have offered Declan Rice a new eight-year contract at the London Stadium - according to talkSPORT.

The 23-year-old will pocket £200,000 week until 2030 if he commits his future to the Hammers, who have moved to ward off potential suitors.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both been linked with Rice, who has recorded five goals and four assists in 48 games for West Ham this season.

Tielemans sets his sights on the Champions League

2022-05-11T09:29:13.022Z

Youri Tielemans wishes to join a Champions League club if he leaves Leicester City, with Arsenal keeping an eye on the midfielder ahead of a possible summer move, according to the Daily Mail

The Foxes would be willing to sell the 25-year-old at the end of the season in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

As Mikel Arteta looks to improve his midfield in the wake of Arsenal's potential return to the Champions League, North London could be a potential destination for the Belgian midfielder.

Villa close to signing Coutinho permanently

2022-05-11T09:01:35.546Z

Spurs will look to offload Ndombele this summer

2022-05-11T08:30:24.017Z

Along with Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn, Tanguay Ndombele is one of a few players who Tottenham will look to sell in the summer according to Football Insider

Tottenham are reportedly willing to accept reduced transfer fees in order to offload players who Antonio Conte does not want in his squad. 

Ndombele is currently on loan at Lyon, though it appears that the French club will not exercise the option to buy him back permanently. Meanwhile, Lo Celso is on loan at Villareal, with the Spanish club eager to make the move permanent.

Barca to offer €25m for Grimaldo

2022-05-11T08:00:00.000Z

Barcelona are set to submit an offer of €25 million (£21m/$26m) for Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo - according to Pedro Almeida.

The 26-year-old began his career in the Blaugrana's famed La Masia academy and has been a standout player for Benfica in 2021-22.

Grimaldo is now wanted back at Camp Nou, but it remains to be seen whether Benfica will accept their bid for the talented left-back.

Barca consider Reguilon swoop

2022-05-11T07:30:00.000Z

Barcelona are considering a swoop for Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon - according to The Mirror.

The Liga giants are looking at the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Jordi Alba, despite his past links to Real Madrid.

Reguilon has emerged as a target for Barca after falling out of favour with Spurs boss Antonio Conte in recent weeks.

Pogba still on Real Madrid's radar

2022-05-11T07:00:00.000Z

Manchester United's Paul Pogba is still on Real Madrid's transfer radar - according to SPORT.

The 29-year-old will leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract this summer and reportedly has offers on the table from Paris Saint-Germain and former club Juventus.

Madrid are also still considering a swoop to land Pogba on a free transfer as Carlo Ancelotti looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Arsenal step up Gabriel Jesus pursuit

2022-05-11T06:30:00.000Z

Real Madrid among Gnabry suitors (Fichajes)

2022-05-10T23:00:00.000Z

Blancos could add 26-year-old to attack

Real Madrid are among the teams interested in Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, claims Fichajes.

Gnabry has reached double-digit Bundesliga goals in six straight seasons and carries loads of Champions League experience.

He would likely be asked to play on the right wing opposite of Vinicius Junior.

Klopp on 'beast' Haaland: Unfortunately, that's a good signing

2022-05-10T22:15:00.000Z

Jurgen Klopp says that, unfortunately for himself and Liverpool, Manchester CIty have signed a "beast" as the Premier League champions confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland on Tuesday.

BVB CEO on Haaland sale: We're fighting with oligarchs & Arab states

2022-05-10T22:00:00.000Z

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke explained the club's difficult transfer realities just before the £51 million ($63m) sale of striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City was announced, with the executive noting that they must compete with financial powerhouses in Europe.

Watzke specifically alluded to the power of "oligarchs and Arabian states" in football; Manchester City is majority owned by Sheikh Mansour of the United Arab Emirates.

