Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd want Cody Gakpo in next 12 months

Chris Wilder favourite for Bournemouth job
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has emerged as one of the favourites to become the next Bournemouth manager, according to the Daily Mail.
The Cherries are still without a manager after sacking Scott Parker in the wake of the team's 9-0 hammering by Liverpool.
Man Utd have Dalot option
Manchester United have the option to extend Diogo Dalot's contract until June 2024, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Portugal international has been in fine form for the Red Devils this season under Erik ten Hag and could be handed a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.
Chelsea offered Kante for De Ligt
Chelsea offered to swap N'Golo Kante for Matthijs de Ligt during the summer transfer window but were turned down by Juventus, according to the Daily Express.
Thomas Tuchel was keen to strengthen his defence but missed out on the Dutchman who decided to head to Bayern Munich instead.
Barcelona thinking about selling Dembele
Barcelona are "seriously considering" selling Ousmane Dembele either in January or next summer, as reported by Diari Ara.
Dembele signed a new contract in the summer that runs until 2024 but only has a €100 million buyout clause in his new contract at the Camp Nou.
Man Utd still want Cody Gakpo
Manchester United are still hoping to land PSV winger Cody Gakpo in the next 12 months, according to Forbes.
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to leave next year which would free up space on the wage bill and mean the Red Devils would need to bring in a new attacker to replace the Portugal international.