liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus want to ditch Paul Pogba

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Paul Pogba Juventus 2022Getty
New 0 posts
TransfersPremier LeaguePrimera DivisiónSerie ALigue 1Bundesliga

Summary

  • -

    Caicedo's agent talks future

    Moises Caicedo's agent has admitted he does not know what will happen in the future after seeing the midfielder denied a move away from Brighton in the January transfer window.

    Manuel Sierra has told Marca90Ec, via Olé, that Caicedo did receive offers but that he is now concerned an injury could scupper any future chances of a big-money move.

    "The offers were received, you see what is on the table and Moises says that he wants to go forward, that it is the dream of his whole life," he said. "That it is an opportunity that may not be repeated in life.

    “In that statement, he expresses his wish and his gratitude to the club because they gave him the chance to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League. We don’t know what can happen tomorrow, maybe he trains and gets injured. We can’t know what’s going to happen."

  • -

    Everton unlikely to move for Isco

    isco (C)Getty Images

    Everton are unlikely to sign Isco on a free transfer despite failing to sign any players during the January transfer window.

    The Toffees have looked at the possibility of landing Isco but have concerns over whether the former Real Madrid has the physical profile needed to thrive in the Premier League, according to The Independent.

  • -

    Benfica chief blasts Enzo Fernandez

    enzo fernandez chelsea 2023

    Benfica chief Rui Costa has blasted Enzo Fernandez following his deadline-day move to Chelsea, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

    “Enzo Fernandez did not want to stay at Benfica. He didn’t give us any chance. I did my best, I’m sad but I’m not gonna cry for a player who didn’t want to stay,” he said.

    “At that point I said: he can’t play for Benfica anymore, no way. I don’t cry for players who don’t want to wear our shirt. When Chelsea arrived, it was really impossible to change his mind."

  • -

    Chelsea's homegrown players fear axe

    Chelsea's homegrown players fear they will have to leave the club if the Blues fail to qualify for next season's Champions League due to fears over Financial Fair Play.

    The Telegraph reports that the club's academy players are fearing for their futures with a summer clear-out potentially on the cards after a winter of big-spending at Stamford Bridge.

  • -

    Juventus want to ditch Pogba (Daily Mail)

    20230131_Pogba(C)Getty images

    Juventus are keen to offload Paul Pogba after becoming frustrated with the midfielder who is yet to play a single competition minute since returning from Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.

    The Turin giants are considering terminating his contract or selling the Frenchman. It's thought Pogba could leave and head to a club in Major League Soccer.