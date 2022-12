Ahead of the 2023 Clausura in the Liga MX, Chivas de Guadalajara's Alexis Vega has revealed that he will be staying at the club and will turn down any offers from European clubs, as he did in the summer.

“There are cases where sometimes we rush just to fulfill the dream of playing in Europe and in six months or a year you are back," Vega said to TUDN (via 90min). "One team we had talks with wanted to take me to Europe, where I would play there for six months [at the highest level] and if it didn't go well, return on loan to another Liga MX team.

“I don't see the point in going to play for six months, the time it takes to adapt to the pressure and for you to adapt in the best way. Due to those situations, you make the decision to rush the process. Now I am focused on Chivas. I am super happy to stay here with my family for a long time."