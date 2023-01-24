liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea could sell Kai Havertz for £53m

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Kai Havertz Chelsea Bournemouth 2022-23Getty Images
New 0 posts
TransfersPremier LeaguePrimera DivisiónSerie ALigue 1Bundesliga

Summary

  • -

    Chelsea could sell Havertz for £53m (Sky Germany)

    Kai Havertz Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

    Chelsea must raise money through outgoing transfers to balance their rapid spending, and there is talk that the Blues could sell Kai Havertz for £53 million ($65.4m) this summer, reports Sky Germany.

    While Bayern Munich are said to be uninterested, other clubs are ready to enter the race for the 23-year-old.

    But Havertz is reportedly happy with Graham Potter's management style at Stamford Bridge and may resist a sale - much as Frenkie de Jong pushed back on Barcelona using him as a pawn to bring in money last summer.

  • -

    Toronto announce Petretta signing

  • -

    Arsenal forced into quick decision on Fresneda (Romano)

  • -

    Newcastle confident of landing £50m Gordon

    Anthony Gordon Everton 2022-23Getty

    Newcastle are hoping to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton before the transfer window closes, GOAL can confirm, and the Magpies are confident in their chances.

    Gordon is also being tracked by Chelsea and Tottenham.

    Read Neil Jones' exclusive story here!

  • -

    Atlanta United in Giakoumakis discussions

  • -

    Lewandowski gives Arsenal newcomer Kiwior glowing review

    Kiwior Arsenal unveiling 2023Getty Images

    Robert Lewandowski discussed new Arsenal signing Jakub Kiwior and gave a glowing review of the Polish defender in quotes unearthed by the club's official website.

    Kiwior, 22, heads to the Gunners off the back of an impressive two-year stint in Serie A. He's been capped nine times for the Polish national team, starting all four games in their 2022 World Cup campaign.

    Read Lewandowski's full comments here.