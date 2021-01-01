Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd confident in landing Rodgers

Man Utd confident of landing Rodgers
Contract clause will aid Leicester boss' arrival
Manchester United are confident that they can make Brendan Rodgers their next manager, claims the Mirror.
The Leicester City boss reportedly has a clause in his contract which obliges the Foxes to let him go if a member of Europe's elite makes an approach.
Super-agent Mendes tries to engineer Carvalho switch to Liverpool
Agent Jorge Mendes has his sights trained on Fabio Carvalho, and is trying to arrange a blockbuster move in order to land a new client.
The Daily Mail reports that the Portuguese businessman intends to broker a transfer between Fulham and Liverpool for the teenager, having previously contacted Barcelona and Real Madrid without success.
Rangers line up Gerrard replacement
Rangers have already lined up a successor for Aston Villa-bound Steven Gerrard, reports the Mirror.
Swansea City's Russell Martin is the man the Scottish giants want to replace Gerrard, who is expected to return to the Premier League in the coming days.
Henderson looking to leave Man Utd
Dean Henderson is considering leaving Manchester United, reports the Daily Mail.
The goalkeeper is no longer prepared to act as David de Gea's deputy and wants first-team football, whether it be at Old Trafford or elsewhere.
Arsenal should loan out Balogun, says Carsley
Arsenal youngester Folarin Balogun has been advised to seek a temporary move away from the Emirates Stadium by his England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley, who believes the forward has a chance to shine this week with his country.
Balogun, 20, joined Arsenal at 8 years old but has found first-team opportunities scant at his boyhood club.
He has only featured three times for the Gunners in all competitions this season and Carsley wants him playing more regularly in order to develop his obvious talent.