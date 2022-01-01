Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich want €50m from Barcelona for Lewandowski

Chelsea to open Ake talks with Man City
Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, according to The Telegraph.
The Blues hope to buy Raheem Sterling from the Premier League champions and could open talks over a deal for the Dutch defender.
Bayern want €50m from Barcelona for Lewandowski (Sport)
Sides closing in on agreement
Bayern Munich are hoping for a €50 million (£43m/$52m) transfer fee for Robert Lewandowski, Sport reports.
Barcelona are in talks to sign the Polish striker, but have had their latest bid knocked back by the German giants.
Bayern are open to listening to their next proposal, however, and Barca are expected to make a bid of €40m (£34m/$42m) up front and more available in bonuses.
Galtier to take over as PSG coach in €10m deal
Christophe Galtier is set to take over as Paris Saint-Germain's new coach.
Journalist Fabrice Hawkins says the capital club will pay €10 million to Nice in compensation to land the coach.
Nice will turn to Lucien Favre to replace him.
Man City target Arsenal left-back Tierney (Scotsman)
Manchester City have put Kieran Tierney on their list of targets to bolster their options at left-back, says The Scotsman.
The Scotland international is said to have captured interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, too.
Tottenham challenge Arsenal with Jesus bid (Mirror)
Spurs eager to beat Arsenal to prized forward
Tottenham hope to beat Arsenal to the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.
The Mirror claims Antonio Conte hopes to lure the Brazilian to Spurs with the promise of Champions League football to ensure they jump ahead of their north London rivals in the queue to land him.