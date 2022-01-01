Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan in talks to take Ziyech on loan from Chelsea

German coach wants to prioritise other targets

Chelsea's attempt to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge may have hit a stumbling block in Thomas Tuchel's reluctance to move for the Manchester United star, says The Sun.

The Portuguese superstar has indicated he wants out at Old Trafford, with no Champions League football on the table this term for Erik ten Hag's side.

New Blues owner Todd Boehly is keen to land a marquee signing after seeing several stars leave - but German coach Tuchel is unconvinced that he should be their priority.