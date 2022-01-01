Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sevilla prepare new Martial offer

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Coutinho heads for Villa medical

2022-01-10T00:00:00.000Z

Galaxy move for Savanier

2022-01-09T23:45:00.000Z

LA Galaxy are plotting a move for Teji Savanier, with the Montpellier captain on their wishlist, per Foot Mercato.

The 30-year-old, a steadfast presence in Ligue 1 since Nimes to promotion in 2018, has spent his whole career in his home country.

But the midfielder - a member of the France Olympic squad at Tokyo 2020 last year - could be set to make the switch to MLS now.

Cavani won't seek January exit - Rangnick

2022-01-09T23:00:00.000Z

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick he will not be pushing for a move away from Manchester United in the January transfer window. 

The striker’s contract at Old Trafford is up at the end of the season and there has been plenty of speculation about his future with claims he would push to leave the club this month. 

Sources dismissed reports linking the Uruguayan with a move to Barcelona as "agent noise" and Rangnick has made it clear he wants the 34-year-old to stay after talks with the forward.

Read the full story on GOAL here!