Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal in talks to sign Hazard from Real Madrid

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Eden Hazard Real Madrid
Getty Images

Lazio plot Romagnoli bid

2022-04-08T22:38:43.000Z

Lazio hope to lure Alessio Romagnoli to Rome this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Maurizio Sarri’s team have made the centre-back one of their top targets and could snap him up on a free transfer as his contract at AC Milan expires this summer.

Dortmund & Newcastle target Merino

2022-04-08T22:34:21.000Z

Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle are keeping their eyes on Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino, according to Fichajes.

Liverpool were previously linked to the midfielder and Dortmund believe he would be a good replacement for Jude Bellingham, should he be lured away from the club in the near future.

Arsenal in talks to sign Hazard from Real Madrid (Foot Mercato)

2022-04-08T22:30:51.000Z

Winger set to find new home

Arsenal have had talks with Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard over a possible summer transfer.

The Belgium international is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and Foot Mercato reports the Gunners hope to get him on loan for a season.

Newcastle to challenge Man Utd to Phillips

2022-04-08T22:28:55.000Z

Newcastle hope to challenge Manchester United to the signing of Kalvin Phillips, i news reports.

The midfielder has become one of the Red Devils top targets for the summer, according to reports, but Newcastle hope a big offer can bring him to St James' Park.

Leeds, however, are preparing to offer him a new deal in a bid to keep him for the time being.

Aberdeen to terminate Emmanuel-Thomas contract

2022-04-08T22:26:18.000Z

Aberdeen are set to terminate the contract of forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, according to Press and Journal.

The former Arsenal striker joined the club in May last year and signed a two-year deal but he has been disappointing and the club are prepared to let him leave.