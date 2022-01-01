Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lazio eye move for Kepa

Barcelona undecided on €30m Traore move
Barcelona are still undecided on whether to pick up the €30 million purchase option on Adama Traore, reports AS.
Traore has impressed during his time on loan from Wolves, but Barca's tricky financial situation has left the winger's future in doubt.
Klopp re-states intention to leave Liverpool in 2024
Jurgen Klopp has reiterated his intention to walk away from Liverpool when his contract expires in 2024.
The Reds boss signed a five-year deal in 2019, but has consistently stated that he would not remain at Anfield beyond that.
Lazio eye loan move for Kepa (Corriere dello Sport)
The Blues goalkeeper could reunite with Maurizio Sarri
Lazio are aiming to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan, reports Corriere dello Sport.
Kepa has lost his spot as Chelsea starter after last season's arrival of Edouard Mendy.
Maurizio Sarri, the Spaniard's former boss at Chelsea, has identified the shot-stopper as his top goalkeeping target for the summer.
Roberto turns down MLS move
Barcelona midfielder/defender Sergi Roberto has turned down the chance to move to MLS, reports Marca.
The 30-year-old's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and several MLS clubs have been chasing his signature.
But Roberto would like to continue playing in Europe if a new deal with Barca isn't reached.
Martinelli: I want to stay at Arsenal my whole life
Gabriel Martinelli says he'd like to spend his "whole life" with Arsenal as the Brazilian starlet set his sights on achieving Champions League glory with the Gunners.
Martinelli is one of several young stars ushering in a new generation at Arsenal alongside players like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.
Simons nearing new PSG deal
Excl: Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to improve their contract proposal to Xavi Simons. Been told he’s now getting closer to sign a new long term deal with PSG - talks progressing. ⭐️🇳🇱 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 4, 2022
Xavi Simons current deal expires in June but Paris want him to stay. pic.twitter.com/E2pGtfierX