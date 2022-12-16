Everton are reportedly monitoring Watford and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

"It’s an interesting link because I know when Frank Lampard was at Chelsea, he [Sarr] was one of the names that he put forward to the Chelsea board when he was looking at attackers," Phillips told GiveMeSport. “You can be pretty sure that the interest there is legit, especially from Frank Lampard’s side.”

Sarr featured in all but 16 minutes of World Cup action for his nation in Qatar, as Senegal were eventually beaten 3-0 by England in the last-16. His six goals and three assists in the Championship already this season mean the 24-year-old is likely to be hot property this winter, either for Everton or elsewhere.