Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone wants to bring in Inter's Lautaro Martinez to replace Luis Suarez this summer - according to Mundo Deportivo.

Suarez's contract is due to expire on June 30 and he has not been offered fresh terms at Wanda Metropolitano.

Lautaro is Simeone's first choice to fill the Uruguayan's boots, but Inter will demand €70 million (£59m/$76m) for a prized asset.