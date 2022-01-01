Rudiger 'unlikely' to join Man Utd
Despite approaches and interest, Antonio Rüdiger is not close to join Manchester United. It’s ‘unlikely’ as of today. 🇩🇪 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 22, 2022
Rüdiger has different priorities, while Real Madrid are still pushing since December and Paris Saint-Germain are interested too.
Atletico boss Simeone wants Lautaro to replace Suarez
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone wants to bring in Inter's Lautaro Martinez to replace Luis Suarez this summer - according to Mundo Deportivo.
Suarez's contract is due to expire on June 30 and he has not been offered fresh terms at Wanda Metropolitano.
Lautaro is Simeone's first choice to fill the Uruguayan's boots, but Inter will demand €70 million (£59m/$76m) for a prized asset.
Dortmund reach agreement to sign Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi - according to Sky Germany.
The terms of the 20-year-old's contract have all been set in stone and an announcement will be made once he officially puts pen to paper.
Adeyemi has hit 16 goals in 25 Austrian Bundesliga outings this season, and is being touted as a potential replacement for Real Madrid-linked Erling Haaland at Dortmund.
Morata keeps door open to Arsenal
Alvaro Morata has suggested he would be happy to look for another chance in the Premier League with Arsenal amid speculation over his Juventus future, months on from a near-exit to Barcelona.
The Spaniard has been linked as a major transfer target for the Gunners this summer, two years on from an exit from Chelsea after struggling to leave his mark at Stamford Bridge.
The forward however, who has since played with Atletico Madrid and the Bianconeri, has not played down the possibility of a return to English shores.
No problem for Araujo's Barca deal
There are no issues or problem with Ronald Araújo's contract extension. It's done and fully agreed since two weeks - matter of time to prepare contracts, complete details then announce the agreement. 🇺🇾🤝 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 22, 2022
Details are confirmed too: deal until June 2026, €1b release clause. pic.twitter.com/fTem3KArPH
Revs add Borrera
Our newest addition 💥— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) April 22, 2022
Welcome to the #NERevs, Dylan Borrero!
📰➡️ https://t.co/vrxe7XQd1Z pic.twitter.com/VRTRlSY1aQ
Palace & Gladbach eyeing Nketiah
Crystal Palace and Borussia Monchengladbach are eyeing moves for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah - according to The Daily Mail.
Both clubs will look to try and sign the 22-year-old on a free transfer when his contract expires on June 30.
Arsenal haven't given up on tying Nketiah down to fresh terms, however, and he would be open to committing to a new deal if given assurances over playing time.
Arsenal monitoring Mitrovic (Fichajes)
Serbian touted for Emirates switch
Arsenal are monitoring Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - according to Fichajes.
The 27-year-old has emerged on the Gunners' radar after hitting 40 goals in 40 Championship outings for the Cottagers in 2021-22.
Newcastle are also thought to be interested in re-signing Mitrovic, who is under contract at Craven Cottage until 2026.
Aston Villa want Olsen on permanent deal
Aston Villa want to sign Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a permanent deal - according to Football Insider.
The 32-year-old hasn't made a first team appearance for Villa since his January move but has made a big impression behind the scenes.
Villa are working to buy Olsen outright, with Roma likely to be open to a sale given his contract expires in 2023.
Inter in talks to sign Nice midfielder Thuram
Inter are in talks to sign Nice midfielder Kephren Thuram - according to Calciomercato.
The Italian champions are keen on bringing in the 21-year-old as a deputy for Marcelo Brozovic in the middle of the park.
Negotiations with Thuram's agent, Mino Raiola, are now ongoing and a deal could be struck ahead of the summer transfer window.
Barca interested in Valencia midfielder Soler
Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler is the subject of interest from Barcelona - according to Diario Sport.
The Blaugrana have held initial talks with the 25-year-old's representatives and could look to arrange a deal this summer.
Barca may even wait until Soler's contract expires in 2023 to make a move, and his Valencia team-mate Jose Gaya is also on their radar.
Spurs scouting Peterborough defender Edwards
Peterborough centre-back Ronnie Edwards is being scouted by Tottenham - according to The Telegraph.
Crystal Palace are also looking at the 19-year-old, who has impressed in the Championship this season.
Spurs could look to lure Edwards away from Peterborough this summer before sending him out on loan to continue his development.
Saliba warned he may have to accept bench role at Arsenal
William Saliba is good enough to make the grade at Arsenal after proving as much on loan at Marseille, says William Gallas, but the French defender has been warned that he will likely have to accept a role on the bench at first.
A man snapped up from Saint-Etienne in 2019 is yet to make a competitive appearance for his parent club, with a first-team pathway remaining blocked off at Emirates Stadium for a highly-rated centre-half that is now 21 years of age.
Another window of opportunity could present itself in 2022, following another productive spell back home, but Gallas believes his fellow countryman is going to have to be patient in order to become a future star in north London.
Read the full story on GOAL.
Mbappe's future still up in the air
…Kylian Mbappé situation has not changed. No decision made yet, no contract signed yet with Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain. ⭐️ #Mbappé— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 22, 2022
Real Madrid are still ‘optimistic’ but important days are coming ⤵️ https://t.co/6imgrBgRrX
Man Utd open to selling Barcelona-linked Rashford (Sport)
Manchester United are open to the idea of selling Marcus Rashford this summer as questions are asked of his form and funds are sought to aid a squad refresh at Old Trafford.
Sport claims that a deal could be done in the summer transfer window, with Barcelona still keeping a close eye on an England international forward at Old Trafford.
Ramos has no intention of leaving PSG
Sergio Ramos has endured an injury-ravaged spell at Paris Saint-Germain, but Marca reports that the vetern defender is determined to prove his worth in France.
With that in mind, the 36-year-old will not be walking out on his contract at Parc des Princes and will be back for more in 2022-23.
Spurs face Villa & Leicester fight for Fofana
According to But! Football Club, Aston Villa and Leicester have joined the race for Lens midfielder Seko Fofana.
Tottenham and Newcastle have already been linked with the 26-year-old, who reguarly fills the captain’s armband for his current club.
Rice is a top Man Utd target for Ten Hag
Declan Rice will remain a top transfer target for Manchester United once Erik ten Hag inherits the Red Devils’ managerial reins this summer, claims The Guardian.
The England international midfielder has registered on the recruitment radar at Old Trafford for some time, but it will take big money to prise him away from West Ham.
Juventus considering move for Di Maria
Angel Di Maria’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer of 2022, a contract renewal is doubtful.
The 34-year-old, who has spent the previous seven seasons with PSG, has seen his playing time reduce in recent months as the team's star front three has begun to gel, and so he is unlikely to remain on beyond this summer.
According to Tuttosport, Juventus have emerged as the favourites to sign the Argentine winger as they look to replace Di Maria's compatriot Paulo Dybala, who is leaving Turin this summer at the end of his contract.
Soucek's West Ham future in doubt
Tomas Soucek's long-term future at West Ham is in doubt, according to 90min, after David Moyes put talks over a new deal on hold.
The 27-year-old has impressed since coming to the Premier League, along with Declan Rice in the double pivot role, he has become a vital part of West Ham’s recent success and European venture, in doing so, he has attracted interest from multiple clubs who will be ready to swoop in should contract talks not progress.
Soucek's contract, which he signed in the summer of 2020 when he arrived from Slavia Prague, will expire in June 2024.
Militao set to sign new Real Madrid contract
Éder Militão's contract extension does not depend on Rüdiger deal. Real Madrid have already prepared their new contract proposal for Militão to be completed in the coming weeks ⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 22, 2022
Real Madrid are also planning to extend Vinícius Jr. and Modrić contracts, no doubts. pic.twitter.com/4RTNqLQFSE
Salah open to Liverpool departure if not wanted
Mohamed Salah’s current contract ends in the summer of 2023, and his recent responses to questions about his contractual situation at Anfield, produced worrying answers for Liverpool fans.
When FourFourTwo asked Salah about media speculation and whether he would sign a new contract with Liverpool, a surprised Salah replied: "Yeah. Er, I think so?
"But if they want me to go, that's something different!" he jokes.
Ready the full story on GOAL
Liverpool to make contract offer to Firmino
The Liverpool Echo reports that Roberto Firmino will be offered an extension to a contract that is due to expire in 2023 at some stage in the near future.
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who also have 12 months left to run on their respective deals, are currently of greater concern to quadruple-chasing Liverpool, but a Brazilian forward remains in their plans.
Asensio offered new contract amid Arsenal & Spurs links
One of those that has been linked with Arsenal is Marco Asensio, who is also said to be interesting Tottenham and AC Milan.
He remains at Real Madrid for now, though, and Calciomercato claims that the Spain international forward has been offered a new contract at Santiago Bernabeu.
Arsenal want four signings in summer window
According to The Telegraph, Arsenal will look to make four additions to their squad in the summer window.
The Gunners are being linked with a number of players, including a new striker and centre-back, and Mikel Arteta will be given money to spend by his board.
Man City set to rival Real Madrid for Mbappe (Fichajes)
Manchester City have reportedly stolen a march on Real Madrid in the race for Erling Haaland, and Fichajes reports that the Blues are also ready to join the hunt for Kylian Mbappe.
A World Cup-winning forward at Paris Saint-Germain was expected to move to Spain when hitting free agency this summer, but he may be given alternative options to consider.
Rudiger ready to make future call
Antonio Rüdiger will decide his future in the coming weeks. He's waiting for Chelsea, he's been more than respectful - but there's still no change. 🇩🇪 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 21, 2022
Real Madrid have never been out of the race, always in contact. Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus pushing. It's still open. pic.twitter.com/FY75Ts4c3O
Nunez to spearhead Ten Hag's Man Utd rebuild (Telegraph)
Antony and Danjuma also on the Red Devils' radar
Benfica striker Darwin Nunez will spearhead the Manchester United rebuild under new boss Erik ten Hag, reports the Telegraph.
Ten Hag is keen to revive United's faltering attack and has made Nunez, who has 33 goals in 38 appearances this season, a prime target.
The Dutchman is also looking to bolster the supply line with moves for Ajax winger Antony and Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma.
Man City enter race for Rangers starlet
Manchester City are rivalling Newcastle for the signature of Rangers academy midfielder Alex Lowry, reports Football Insider.
The Magpies are believed to have held talks with the Scottish giants over a deal for the 18-year-old earlier this month.
But now City have entered the race and hope to steal a march on their Premier League rivals with a better offer.
Chiellini eyes MLS move
Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is considering a move to MLS this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 37-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is believed to be ready for a new challenge.
His deal expires in June, meaning he could move to the United States in the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, which begins on July 7.
Eriksen agrees Spurs move
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has agreed to return to Tottenham this summer, reports Todofichajes.
Eriksen has made a remarkable comeback to football with Brentford during the second half of this season less than a year after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.
The 30-year-old's short-term deal expires at the end of the campaign and it is his former club Spurs, who sold the midfielder to Inter Milan in January 2020, who have won the race for his signature.
Foxes make move for Bremer
Leicester have entered the race for Torino defender Gleison Bremer, reports the Telegraph.
The 25-year-old Brazilian is valued at around £40 million ($52m).
Tottenham have long been admirers of Bremer but their Premier League rivals are now ready to make a move for the Atletico Mineiro man.
Schreuder in line for Ajax job
Bruges boss Alfred Schreuder is the leading candidate to succeed Erik ten Hag at Ajax, according to Sky Germany.
Ten Hag was confirmed as new Manchester United boss on Thursday and will move to Old Trafford at the end of the season.
Schreuder, who was briefly assistant boss to Ten Hag at Ajax, is under contract at Bruges until 2023 but is understood to have a release clause worth around €1.5 million (£1.2m/$1.6m).