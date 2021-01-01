Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea's Tomori to seal AC Milan loan with £25m buy option

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Fikayo Tomori Milan
Watford working on Lea Siliki loan

2021-01-22T00:30:00Z

Watford are hoping to sign James Lea Siliki on loan from Rennes, reports The Athletic.

The 24-year-old French midfielder would arrive until the end of the season with a purchase option for the Hornets.

Upamecano set for transfer tug-of-war

2021-01-22T00:00:00Z

Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea & Bayern interested

Dayot Upamecano will delay making a decision on his future with a number of top clubs interested in signing him at the end of the summer.

Bayern Munich have declared their interest but Chelsea and both Manchester clubs are in the race, with Goal and Spox of the understanding that their is currently no clear front-runner for his signature.

Roma beating Juventus in Reynolds race

2021-01-21T23:45:16Z

Roma are favourites to sign Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas, according to MLSsoccer.

There had been reports that Juventus had agreed a deal for the 19-year-old but Roma are said to be working on a package which could rise to €9 million (£8m/$11m) with add-ons.

Morris to Swansea 'not quite done'

2021-01-21T23:30:53Z

Jordan Morris's anticipated move from the Seattle Sounders to Swansea is still not fully complete, according to Swans boss Steve Cooper.

"It’s not quite done yet but in the process of getting done," Cooper told a press conference.

"It’s taking a little longer than we’d have liked, basically down to logistics more than anything else, when it finally gets done we’ll be pleased.

"A little bit cautious at the moment but it’s close to being done and it’ll be a good one when it is."

Tomori set for AC Milan medical

2021-01-21T23:00:21Z

Chelsea defender arriving in Italy on Friday

Fikayo Tomori will arrive in Italy on Friday to undergo a medical ahead of his loan move to AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Chelsea defender will join until the end of the season with Milan having the option to buy for €28 million (£25m/$34m).