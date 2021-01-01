Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lingard back in West Ham frame

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller has admitted that he would have loved to have seen Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play together across the final years of their career.

The Argentine and Portuguese have both made sport-shaking moves in recent weeks, with long-term Barcelona favourite Messi making the switch to Paris Saint-Germain, while Juventus star Ronaldo has sealed an already famous homecoming to Manchester United.

The prospect of the two playing alongside each other however did appear credible at one point following the former's move to Paris and amid talk the latter wished to leave Turin - and now Germany star Muller has stated that it would have only been a boon for the sport.

