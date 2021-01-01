Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City open to new Sterling contract

Blackpool keep their Husband
📝 James Husband signs new contract with the Seasiders. https://t.co/aVN0eWtAZg— Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) June 14, 2021
🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/dL6gxeMtMh
Sikora extends Bradford stay
Buzzing to extend my time with @officialbantams 😁 can’t wait to get going again ⚽️💪🏽 https://t.co/TBlTrhuOL2— Jorge Sikora (@jorgesikora) June 14, 2021
'Agent Mahrez on duty'
Riyad Mahrez responded to a video of himself on holiday with Erling Haaland as the Manchester City star teased fans by saying "Agent Mahrez on duty".
Haaland has been linked with a number of the world's top clubs since making the move to Borussia Dortmund, where he has become one of the world's best forwards.
Miazga set to return from Anderlecht loan to Chelsea
Matt Miazga is set to return to Chelsea after a loan spell at Anderlecht, with the Belgian giants priced out of an extension by the European champions.
The 25-year-old had expressed his desire to remain with Vincent Kompany's side after helping them earn a Europa Conference League place for next year.
Glazer addresses Man Utd transfer budget
The co-chairman promised that debt will have no impact on potential spending
Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer has defended the club’s level of debt and dividend payments to the owners and insists it has no impact on transfers.
The Glazer family have been heavily criticised during their 16 years in charge and one of the reasons is that their leveraged buyout of the club in 2005 landed the club with millions of pounds worth of debt.