Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alaba to lead Pep's Man City rebuild

Manager planning overhaul to compensate loss of key players

David Alaba is one of Pep Guardiola's targets to lead a new-look , according to the Guardian.

The star is equally proficient at left-back or in the middle of defence, where he has shifted in due to the emergence of Alphonso Davies.

And with both Leroy Sane and David Silva leaving at the end of the season, plenty of further new faces could be arriving at the Etihad Stadium in the weeks to come.