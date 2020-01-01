Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dest set to travel to Barca to complete deal

Leeds closing on Cuisance
Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Bayern Munich defender Michael Cuisance, according to L'Equipe.
Marcelo Bielsa's side have agreed terms on a five-year contract with the 21-year-old French defender.
An offer in the region of €20 million (£18m/$23m) has been lodged with Bayern, with further talks planned to reach a final agreement.
Rennes withdraw from Todibo chase
Rennes have pulled out of the race to sign Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, reports Fichajes.com.
The 20-year-old looks to have no future at Camp Nou and is likely to leave the club before next week's transfer deadline.
Rennes were considering a move for the young defender but have now decided to withdraw their interest, leaving Fulham, Everton and Napoli in the running.
Wilder eyes defensive cover
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he will try and sign a defender before next week's transfer deadline.
The Blades boss will be forced into the market as Jack O'Connell requires surgery on a knee injury and is likely to miss the rest of the season.
"I've spoken to the owners, as obviously we've known this for two or three days and we need to bring someone in in that position. We are light and can't solely rely on Jack Robinson playing that position all the way through," Wilder told Sky Sports.
"I've highlighted a couple of players and hopefully the board will agree with my assessment that we need to strengthen."
Everton keen on Zouma
Everton are interested in re-signing defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea, according to Le10Sport.
Zouma spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Goodison Park and the Toffees were keen to sign the Frenchman on a permanent deal last summer, but an agreement couldn't be reached with Chelsea.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are now ready to revive their interest in the 25-year-old, with Chelsea reportedly ready to consider offers in the region of €40 million (£37m/$47m).
Aubameyang confirms Barcelon offer
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has confirmed that Barcelona were among several clubs to make an offer for him before he signed a contract extension with Arsenal.
Barcelona had been linked with making a move for the Gabon international and Aubameyang has admitted they tried to lure him to Camp Nou, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gave him enough reason to remain in north London.
Leicester target Dortmund defender
Leicester are eyeing up a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji, The Mirror reports.
The Bundesliga side do not want to lose the Switzerland international but the Foxes will try to convince them with an offer before the transfer window closes.
Tottenham bid for Benfica star Seferovic
Tottenham have turned their attention to Benfica star Haris Seferovic, Football Insider reports.
The Premier League side are set to give up on the pursuit of Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik and hope to land the Swiss international on loan instead.
PSG reach out to Chelsea over Jorginho move
Paris Saint-Germain have contacted Chelsea over a possible loan move for midfielder Jorginho.
Telefoot reports the two sides are in negotiations, but PSG are not the only team interested in him as Arsenal are also said to be in the race.
Barcelona target Ait-Nouri snubs Wolves and Leverkusen
Rayan Ait-Nouri has caught the attention of several top teams due to his performances at Angers.
Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen and Wolves are said to be eager to land the 19-year-old left-back, but Le 10 Sport says he has already knocked back the Bundesliga and Premier League sides.
Barca end Lautaro hunt
Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, according to Calciomercato.
Barca have been pursuing the Argentine for much of the summer but have been unable to agree a fee with Inter, while much of the focus for new boss Ronald Koeman in recent weeks has been on outgoings.
With just over a week to go until the transfer deadline there is also little time for Inter to find a replacement, which made any potential deal even more difficult.
James wants Man Utd stay despite Leeds interest
Manchester United winger Daniel James wants to stay at Old Trafford despite interest from Leeds, reports Sky Sports.
Marcelo Bielsa's side, who came close to signing James in January 2019, are keen to sign the Wales international on loan.
However, James wants to stay at the Red Devils and fight for his place, despite the club being linked with a number of other wingers, including Jadon Sancho.
Karius to join Union Berlin on loan
Liverpool misfit Loris Karius will complete a season-long loan move to Union Berlin this week.
Liverpool fielded enquiries from a number of clubs, including Montpellier, while Hertha Berlin also expressed an interest.
However with nobody willing to meet the Reds’ asking price, thought to be around £6million (€6.5m/$7.7m), the decision has been taken to loan Karius out for a year, in the hope that he can play games and maintain, or perhaps increase, his market value.
The Bundesliga club will not have an option to make the move permanent
Leeds offer £15m for Cantwell
Leeds have made a £15 million approach for Norwich star Todd Cantwell, PA Sport reports.
The Canaries are negotiating add-on bonuses before they reach an agreement with the Premier League side, while personal terms with the player are still to be agreed.
Lazio close to Alderete signing
Lazio are in talks to sign centre-back Omar Alderete from Basel, Gazzetta dello Sport claims.
The 23-year-old Paruaguay international is valued by the Swiss side at around €8 million (£7m/$9m) but the Serie A side could take him on loan for the season with an obligation to buy next summer.
Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt to swap goalkeepers
Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow is on his way to Schalke, with Markus Schubert heading the opposite way.
Bild reports 28-year-old Ronnow wants first-team football and is unable to displace Kevin Trapp in Frankfurt. Schalke are looking for a replacement for Ralf Fahrmann after his disappointing performances.
Rudiger to leave Chelsea for West Ham?
Baum favourite to replace Wagner at Schalke
Manuel Baum is the leading candidate to replace David Wagner at Schalke, Sky Sport reports.
The 41-year-old spent over two years coaching Augsburg and is currently in charge of Germany's Under 20 team, but could be set to return to the Bundesliga.
Lazio chasing Andreas Pereira
Manchester United are set to field an approach from Lazio over midfielder Andreas Pereira, Di Marzio reports.
The arrival of Donny van de Beek means his opportunities are likely to be few and a deal could be wrapped up in a week.
Man City agree Ruben Dias fee
Guardiola closes in on Benfica centre-back
Manchester City have agreed terms with Benfica over centre-back Ruben Dias, The Guardian reports.
The Portugal international is set to make a £50m ($64m) move as Pep Guardiola tries to plug a gap in his defence.
Zinchenko offered to Barcelona
Manchester City have offered full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko to Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Catalans are keeping him in their thoughts but have not made a move.
Rennes nearing deal for Mendy replacement
Inter drop Skriniar demands
Mbappe could extend PSG deal
Kylian Mbappe may yet extend his deal with PSG, ABC reports.
The superstar's contract is up in 2022, and with no agreement in sight, he appears likely to move next summer.
However, the World Cup winner could sign on for an additional year with the understanding that he moves in 2022.
Cyprien ready to snub Aston Villa to make Bordeaux move
Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien continues to make a move to Bordeaux his priority, Le10Sport believe.
Premier League side Aston Villa have been linked with the former France Under-21 man, but he would prefer to stay in his homeland.
Koulibaly, Kounde, Gimenez or Dias? Man City's search for Kompany's replacement testing Pep's patience
Pep Guardiola faces Leicester City on Sunday without the experienced defender he has wanted since his influential skipper said farewell last year.
Wagner sacked by Schalke
FC Schalke 04 have relieved David #Wagner of his duties with immediate effect.#S04 pic.twitter.com/5kh9UdPqGW— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) September 27, 2020
Gerrard: Kent is not for sale
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said that winger Ryan Kent, tipped for England honours, is not for sale.
Jovic told he has a future at Real Madrid
Luka Jovic has been told remain calm and that he will stay at Real Madrid for the 2020-21 season should he wish.
AS reports that the board have held talks with the out-of-favour striker and have sought to reassure him of his importance.
Aston Villa lead Nelssons chase
Aston Villa lead a gaggle of Premier League sides chasing Victor Nelssons, according to Ekstra Bladet.
The Copenhagen centre-back was not for sale, but having been offered around €10 million (£9m/$11.5m), the Danish club can no longer ignore the interest.
Kone heading towards Elche
Lyon left-back Youssouf Kone is set to move to La Liga side Elche, L'Equipe reports.
Out of favour after being bought from Lille last summer, the 25-year-old Mali international is set to be the fourth player to leave the Champions League semi-finalists in the last couple of weeks.
Zidane shuts down question about Real Madrid signings
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has no plans to sign new players before the transfer window shuts following his team's thrilling 3-2 win over Real Betis.
Sergio Ramos scored a late penalty as La Liga champions Madrid claimed their first win of the 2020-21 season at 10-man Betis on Saturday.
After Federico Valverde's 14th-minute opener, Betis turned the match on its head with two goals in three minutes via Aissa Mandi and William Carvalho prior to half-time.
Frankfurt agree deal for Groningen's Hrustic
Eintracht Frankfurt have reached an agreement for Groningen midfielder Ajdin Hrustic, reports RTV Noord.
The Australian will sign a multi-year deal with the Bundesliga side after impressing in the Eredivisie.
Otamendi to join Benfica as part of Dias deal
More details: Rubén Dias will sign until June 2025, Otamendi will join Benfica until June 2023. Rubén value will be around €55m, Otamendi value will be €15m.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2020
Benfica have accepted the same bid that Sevilla turned down for Koundé [€55m including Otamendi]. 🔵 #MCFC @CLMerlo
Burnley interested in Christie
Burnley are weighing up a bid for Celtic star Ryan Christie, according to the Daily Record.
The 25-year-old is a long-time target for Burnley manager Sean Dyche but is under contract in Glasgow until 2022.
Cufre leaves Velez for Mallorca
🇦🇷🤝🏻🇪🇸 Braian Cufré continuará su carrera en el @RCD_Mallorca de España. El jugador ya se encuentra en las Islas Baleares para los chequeos médicos. La transferencia es por el 60% de los derechos económicos del defensor. ¡Éxitos Braian!— Vélez Sarsfield (@Velez) September 27, 2020
👨🏻💻 https://t.co/YJns7g46ET pic.twitter.com/uuR5fd9EZ3
Barcelona narrowing in on Depay
Barcelona are pushing to complete the signing of Memphis Depay, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Following the departure of Luis Suarez, Barca are in need of a forward, with Ronald Koeman desperate to make Depay that forward after working with him as manager of the Netherlands.
Barca are unable to make a deal for Lautaro Martinez, as Inter's valuation remains too high, but a €30.7m (£28m/$35.7m) deal for Depay is seen as more doable.
Red Bulls working to add young midfielder
The New York Red Bulls are attempting to sign young midfiedler Caden Clark, according to Once a Metro.
Clark currently featured for the club's USL team, but Minnesota United possess his MLS rights as Clark came up through the club's academy.
The Red Bulls want to integrate Clark to the first team immediately, but must first work out a deal with Minnesota to acquire him.
Dest set to travel to Barcelona
The Ajax is bound for Camp Nou
U.S. men's national team defender Sergino Dest is set to travel to Barcelona to complete his move to the Catalan club, reports Esports RAC1.
The fullback said goodbye to his Ajax team-mates following Saturday's 2-1 win over Vitesse, with Dest coming offf the bench in the victory
Dest will head to Barcelona on Sunday to complete his move despite interest fron Bayern Munich.
Man Utd close in on 16-year-old starlet
Manchester United are closing in on 16-year-old starlet Alex Luna, according to the Mirror.
The Argentine, who has also drawn interest from the likes of AC Milan, plays for Atletico Rafaela and scored 16 goals at youth level in 2020 before the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.
Luna may not head to Old Trafford until 2022, though, as Man Utd would let him remain in Argentina to continue his development.
Ramos: Our lives don't depend on signings
Sergio Ramos isn't too concerned about potentiial signings at Real Madrid as the trasnfer window nears its close.
Ramos says there's no reason to worry about the club's transfer activity as he remains confident in the group as a whole.