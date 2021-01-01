Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs give Kane green light for £160m Man City move

Paulo Dybala's agent Jorge Antun is set to meet with Juventus officials for fresh contract extension talks, Goal can confirm.

Dybala has spent the last six years on Juve's books, having been snapped up from Palermo for €32 million (£27m/$38m) back in 2015.

The Argentine has emerged as one of the top forwards of his generation at the Allianz Stadium, but has now reached the final year of his current contract and has a big decision to make regarding his future.

Read the full story here.