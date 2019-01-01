Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland tells Solskjaer he wants Man Utd move

Barca want Pep back
Guardiola could return to his former club
Barcelona are ready to offer Pep Guardiola the chance to return to his former club, should he decide to leave Manchester City, according to the Express.
The English champions are some way off leaders, Liverpool, leading to suggestions Guardiola's time at the club is coming to an end.
Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona sit top of La Liga, but it is thought they would jump at the chance to offer Guardiola the job.
Man Utd might lose Mandzukic race
Dalian Yifang have joined the race to sign Mario Mandzukic which means Manchester United could struggle to land the forward in January.
The Chinese Superleague club could offer a more attractive contract to the 33-year-old Juventus man according to the Express.
The Croatian is also a target for David Beckham's new Major League Soccer club, inter Miami.
Dominguez heading for MLS
An unnamed Major League Soccer club is interested in Independiente's Paraguayan winger Cecilio Dominguez.
ComunidadROJA report that the 25-year-old could cost in the region of $6 million.
Dynamo chase Hladky
Houston Dynamo are upping their interest in St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.
The Major League Soccer outfit have already seen a £200,000 bid rejected, but could return with an improved offer.
Haaland wants to join Man Utd
The striker is in demand but prefers United
Erling Haaland has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he wants to join Manchester United, according to the Mirror.
The Red Bull Salzburg striker is wanted by clubs across Europe including RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, and the Norwegian has already visited United's training ground.