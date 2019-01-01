Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd planning January swoop for Eriksen

European clubs from the "big five" leagues spent €5.5 billion ($6bn / £5bn) during the summer transfer window for the first time, reports ESPN.

Clubs from the Premier League, , , and broke the previous record by €0.9bn, which was set last summer, according to a report from Deloitte.

The Premier League spent €1.55bn (£1.4 bn) - the most out of the five leagues - but the net spend fell by more than €50 million to €635m which was the lowest since 2015.