Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal face PSG competition for Aouar

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Houssem Aouar Lyon
Klopp hints at Shaqiri exit

2020-10-02T02:00:46Z

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Xherdan Shaqiri could be set to leave the club before the transfer window closes.

The Swiss star was left out of the Reds' side on Thursday with Klopp suggesting his omission is linked to likely off-field matters. 

“I can't and I don't want to say anything about that. What I can say is he is not injured and it is not for disciplinary reasons," Klopp said.

:It is a time of the year when a manager get some information then I have to react on that."

Izzo departs Adelaide United

2020-10-02T01:00:23Z

Paul Izzo has been sold by Adelaide United to Greek club Xanthi FC, the club has confirmed

Izzo joins a number of Australian players moving to Xanthi after the team was taken over by an Australian owner. 

Chelsea outcast Bakayoko wanted by Napoli

2020-10-01T23:00:00Z

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has emerged as a target for Napoli, reports DiMarzio.

AC Milan were said to be interested in him but were put off by Chelsea's asking price, but former Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso would apparently like to reunite with him in Naples.

PSG and Hertha Berlin are also said to be monitoring Bakayoko's situation.

Tiemoue Bakayoko Chelsea 2019-20
Juve's Rugani closes on Rennes move

2020-10-01T22:30:34Z

Tottenham agree Vinicius loan with £36m option to buy

2020-10-01T22:15:52Z

Tottenham have agreed a deal with Benfica to loan forward Carlos Vinicius, Goal has learned, with a sizeable fee if they exercise their option to buy.

Read the full story here on Goal!

PSG rival Arsenal for Aouar

2020-10-01T22:00:01Z

Al-Khelaifi working towards deal

Paris Saint-Germain are rivalling Arsenal for Lyon star Houssem Aouar, according to l'Equipe.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to have been in contact with Lyon's Jean-Michel Aulas twice this week.

“Things haven’t enormously advanced," Aulas said on Wednesday. "We know that three major clubs are interested in Houssem. Two in the short term. One in the medium term.”

Houssem Aouar Lyon
