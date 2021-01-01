Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal close in on Sporting striker Tomas

Veteran Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda has had his contract at Portuguese side Portimonense terminated after just five days, reports The Sun.

The 34-year-old only joined at the start of the week but the club were unable to register him, despite joining on a free transfer, meaning he left without making a single first-team appearance.

Honda is still hoping to find regular football at a new club soon as he wants to secure his place in the Japan squad for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.