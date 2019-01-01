Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus offer Dybala for Pogba

Ocampos makes €15m Sevilla switch
Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos has become Sevilla’s latest signing of the summer after making a €15 million switch (£13m/$17m) from Marseille.
The 24-year old left-sided player has signed a five-year contract at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium after passing a medical on Wednesday afternoon.
Despite reported interest from Everton and Burnley, Ocampos becomes Sevilla’s sixth signing of the summer as they seek to improve on their sxith place finish in La Liga last season.
Spurs hold meeting with Real over Ceballos
Real Madrid and Tottenham have held a meeting over a possible transfer involving Dani Ceballos, reports AS.
Ceballos is a top priority for Spurs and Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has encouraged the midfielder to leave on loan to seek more playing time.
Madrid are not interested in a permanent sale at the current time, but Spurs believe they could get a permanent move done next summer, though the price tag would be upwards of €60 million (£54m/$68m).
Arsenal hold talks over increasing transfer budget
Arsenal are planning to appeal to owner Stan Kroenke for more money in order to land the club's transfer targets this summer, according to the Daily Mail.
Lack of Champions League football have left the Gunners with £40 million ($50m) budget before player sales, while the club targeting the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Kieran Tierney.
But a £40m bid for Zaha has already been rejected, and the club need to spend more if they want to meet manager Unai Emery's transfer demands.
Juventus offer Dybala for Pogba
The Serie A champions look to counter Real Madrid's use of Gareth Bale in a swap deal
Juventus are looking to counter Real Madrid's interest in Paul Pogba by offering Manchester United Paulo Dybala, reports Marca.
Real have offered Gareth Bale for the France international, which has prompted the Serie A champions to offer up the Argentina international.
It's possible either Alex Sandro or Blaise Matuidi could be used in a Pogba deal as well, since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri has added uncertainty to both players' club future.
Brighton wants £40m for Dunk
Leicester City are eyeing Lewis Dunk as a replacement for Harry Maguire, but Brighton want £40 million ($50m) for the defender, according to the Sun.
The Foxes do not want to lose Maguire, but with both Manchester clubs lurking, the England international wants the chance to play at a higher level.
And Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers views both Dunk and Burnley's James Tarkowski as the possible replacements for Maguire.