Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid target Kane

Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Doku has explained why he turned down a move to Liverpool after a chat with Sadio Mane three years ago.

Doku, who finished 14th in Goal's 2021 NXGN list of the top wonderkids in football, made his senior debut at Anderlecht in 2018 before Rennes snapped him up for €26 million (£22m/$31m).

The teenager claims he snubbed advances from three Premier League clubs in favour of moving to Roazhon Park, including Liverpool, having been offered some perspective on his future during discussions with Mane.

