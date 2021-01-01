Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid target Kane

Rennes wonderkid Doku explains why he turned down Liverpool
Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Doku has explained why he turned down a move to Liverpool after a chat with Sadio Mane three years ago.
Doku, who finished 14th in Goal's 2021 NXGN list of the top wonderkids in football, made his senior debut at Anderlecht in 2018 before Rennes snapped him up for €26 million (£22m/$31m).
The teenager claims he snubbed advances from three Premier League clubs in favour of moving to Roazhon Park, including Liverpool, having been offered some perspective on his future during discussions with Mane.
Koeman to continue as Barca coach
Ronald Koeman will stay in his post at Barcelona for the 2021-22 season, reports Esport3.
The Dutchman has earned the backing of new president Joan Laporta, who met with the coach to confirm he will not be removed over the summer.
Prandelli steps down as Fiorentina boss due to 'profound distress'
Cesar Prandelli has stepped down as Fiorentina boss in the midst of what the veteran coach described as a "period of deep distress".
Prandelli, 63, returned to the Viola for a second spell in charge in November after Giuseppe Iachini was sacked.
Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Milan, though, proved his final game as he tendered his resignation two days later.
Inter Miami sign Leerdam
Official: Welcome Kelvin Leerdam ✍🏼#InterMiamiCF has signed defender, Kelvin Leerdam! Find the details on our newest player below: https://t.co/Bpr6PUolfv— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 23, 2021
Neuhaus responds to Xabi Alonso rumours
Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus remains sceptical over the prospect of working under Xabi Alonso, insisting that he will only talk about the former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder if he is confirmed as the side's new manager.
Alonso, 39, is currently employed with the feeder side of his boyhood club, Real Sociedad. He knows the Bundesliga well having spent three seasons in Germany with Bayern Munich, and his name has emerged as a possible replacement for the outgoing Marco Rose.
Union close in on Flach
The Philadelphia Union are finalizing the signing of US youth international central midfielder Leon Flach from FC St. Pauli for $250,000, a source confirms. Bild first reported.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) March 23, 2021
Flach, 20, is a dual-national and also represented Germany at the youth levels.
D.C. United land Robertha
D.C. United has landed striker Nigel Robertha from Bulgarian club Levski Sofia, reports The Washington Post.
The MLS side will pay a transfer fee in the low seven figures for the 23-year-old, who has 20 goals in 44 matches since joining Levski in 2019.
Milan want to make Tomori loan permanent
AC Milan are keen to tie up a permanent deal for Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori, but they won't be able to negotiate the £26 million ($36.5m) option to buy for their loan star.
Although formal talks have yet to begin, the Italian giants are known to be delighted with the 23-year-old's start to life in Serie A. After making just four appearances under former manager Frank Lampard until January, Tomori has gone onto make 11 appearances for the Rossoneri.
FC Dallas signs Nicky Hernandez
The Dallas native stays home.— FC Dallas (@FCDallas) March 23, 2021
FC Dallas has signed 2021 MLS SuperDraft pick Nicky Hernandez.
Man City defender Garcia addresses Barcelona links
Manchester City star Eric Garcia has admitted it would be "special" to play alongside Lionel Messi while addressing transfer links with Barcelona.
Garcia is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season, with City boss Pep Guardiola having revealed in January that the defender is unlikely to sign an extension.
Goal has reported that the 20-year-old has already reached an agreement to join Barca, and he says he would welcome the chance to link up with Messi at Camp Nou.
Man City-linked Veron keen to follow in Jesus' footsteps
Palmeiras teenage star Gabriel Veron wants to follow in the footsteps of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as he plots his own path to the top of the game.
Jesus left Palmeiras at the age of 19 in January 2017, joining City in a deal worth a reported £27 million ($36m), and has gone onto become one of the Premier League's best young forwards.
And Veron, who placed 12th on Goal's 2021 NXGN list of the 50 best teenage footballers on the planet, is using the Brazil international's rise as inspiration for his own career.
Arsenal exploring second loan for Odegaard (Eurosport)
Gunners keen for another deal with Blancos
Arsenal are asking questions of whether Real Madrid would be willing to sanction a second loan switch for Martin Odegaard, claims Eurosport.
The Norwegian midfielder has impressed at Emirates Stadium and Mikel Arteta is eager to keep him around for the 2021-22 campaign.
Real Madrid target Kane (Cadena Ser)
Blancos set sights on Tottenham star
Real Madrid have identified Tottenham striker Harry Kane as a primary transfer target - according to Cadena Ser.
Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland are top of the Blancos' list at the moment, but they are now considering Kane as a possible alternative.
Madrid believe it would easier for them to negotiate a deal for Kane, who is currently tied to Tottenham until 2024.
Ancelotti in the market for A-list signings
Carlo Ancelotti will be in the market for A-list signings this summer, claims Football Insider.
The Toffees boss is ready to put his contact list to good use and make marquee additions to his ranks at Goodison Park.
Adrian planning post-Liverpool future
Adrian is eager to link up with Real Betis when his contract at Liverpool expires this summer, reports La Razon.
The Spanish goalkeeper continues to fill back-up duties at Anfield and will become a free agent at the end of the season.
Icardi could replace Dzeko at Roma
Roma are lining up replacements for Edin Dzeko ahead of the summer, with Corriere dello Sport claiming that Mauro Icardi is one option they may explore.
The former Inter striker is currently on the books at Paris Saint-Germain, but faces fierce competition for places there and may be tempted to head back to Italy.
Alaba only interested in Barca and Real (Sky Sports)
Bayern star rules out move to England or France
David Alaba will be snubbing any advances from the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, reports Sky Sports.
The Bayern Munich defender, who is heading towards free agency, is only interested in linking up with Barcelona or Real Madrid.
Gerrard is not on Spurs’ shortlist
Give Me Sport have refuted reports suggesting that Steven Gerrard could become a managerial target for Tottenham.
Jose Mourinho is seeing questions asked of his future in north London, but no efforts are planned to replace him with a Liverpool legend currently thriving at Rangers.
Liverpool not looking into Ramsey deal
It has been suggested that Aaron Ramsey would be keen on securing a move to Liverpool, but Anfield Central reports that the Reds have no plans to make a move.
The Wales international is seeing a switch away from Juventus mooted, and the former Arsenal midfielder could be heading back to the Premier League.
Arsenal eyeing up Betis midfielder
Arsenal are considering a move for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Mikel Arteta wants to get more bodies into his engine room amid ongoing struggles for consistency in 2020-21.
Xabi Alonso not in line for Monchengladbach job
Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso is not in line for the top job at Borussia Monchengladbach - according to Kicker.
It has been suggested that the World Cup winner will replace Marco Rose when he moves to Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.
However, Gladbach have their eye on several other options instead of Alonso, who is currently in charge of Real Sociedad's B team.
Gibbs agrees Inter Miami move
Former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs has signed a pre-contract agreement with Inter Miami - according to The Telegraph.
The 31-year-old will join up with the MLS club after his existing deal at West Brom expires at the end of the season.
Gibbs will become the third former England international to sign for Inter Miami alongside Phil Neville and Ryan Shawcross.
Juve closing in on the signing of Solberg
Juventus are closing in on the signing of Ullensaker/Kisa IL midfielder Elias Solberg - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian giants have reached an agreement to sign the 17-year-old from the Norwegian club this summer.
Chelsea and Molde have also been linked with Solberg, who has scored three goals in 16 league games for Ullensaker/Kisa IL in 2020-21.
Barella in line for Inter renewal
Nicolo Barella is in line for a contract extension at Inter - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 24-year-old has nailed down a key role in Antonio Conte's squad since moving to San Siro from Cagliari in 2019.
Barella's current deal is not due to expire until 2024, but Inter will look to tie him down to fresh terms in the near future.
Man City one of five clubs chasing Gudmundsson
Manchester City are one of five clubs chasing the signature of Groningen full-back Gabriel Gudmundsson - according to Calcio Mercato.
Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and RB Leipzig have also been linked with the 21-year-old, whose current contract is due to expire in 2022.
Gudmundsson has contributed five assists to Groningen's cause across 20 Eredivisie appearances this season.
Ex-Croatia star Olic lands CSKA job
Ivica Olić is #CSKA head coach! 🔴🔵 https://t.co/JBXBSSZfMD pic.twitter.com/i8Udnq5770— PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) March 23, 2021
Man City still monitoring Zakaria
Manchester City are, according to Sky Sports, continue to monitor Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.
The Blues made enquiries about the 24-year-old Switzerland international last summer, and he remains on Pep Guardiola’s recruitment radar.
Alioski agrees to Leeds exit
Ezgjan Alioski will leave Leeds as a free agent at the end of the season, claims Football Insider.
The enigmatic 29-year-old, who can operate on the left of defence or midfield, is said to have agreed pre-contract terms with Galatasaray.
Silva set to agree Chelsea extension
Thiago Silva is ready to agree an extension to his contract at Chelsea, reports Express Sport.
The experienced Brazilian defender joined the Blues on an initial one-year deal but is set to prolong his stay at Stamford Bridge by a further 12 months.
Kane unlikely to leave Spurs
Harry Kane is unlikely to force a move away from Tottenham this summer, according to The Athletic.
The prolific England international has been linked with leading sides across Europe, as Spurs struggle to secure the silverware he craves, but no big-money switch is expected to be lined up in the next window.
Change in the dugout at Leverkusen
Hannes Wolf will replace Peter Bosz as Werkself head coach until the end of the season, our former player and coach Peter Hermann will join as his assistant.— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) March 23, 2021
We would like to thank Peter Bosz for his time in Leverkusen and wish him all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/Uipo1EbR5y
Wolves target Sevilla's Ocampos
Wolves have identified Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos as a transfer target - according to Football Insider.
The Wanderers are hoping they can sign the 26-year-old for less than the £62 million ($86m) release clause in his contract.
Ocampos has contributed four goals and four assists to Sevilla's La Liga cause across 24 games this term.
Aston Villa open to offers for Wesley
Aston Villa will be open to offers for out-of-favour striker Wesley Moraes - according to Football Insider.
The Lions are happy to loan out the 24-year-old if they can't recoup the £22 million ($30m) they invested in his talent back in 2019.
Wesley still has four years left to run on his contract at Villa, but has yet to feature for the club this season.
Tottenham line up Lloris replacements
Tottenham have lined up three potential replacements for first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris - according to The Sun.
Lloris is being tipped to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and Spurs are looking at Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Sam Johnstone to fill his spot between the sticks.
Henderson may difficult to prise away from United, but Pope and Johnstone could be ready for a step up after starring at Burnley and West Brom respectively.
Everton to compete with Man Utd for Koulibaly (Football Insider)
Premier League duo chasing Napoli star
Everton are set to compete with Manchester United for the signature of Kalidou Koulibaly - according to Football Insider.
United have been linked with a £89 million ($123m) summer swoop for the Napoli defender, but the Toffees are now planning a bid of their own.
Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Koulibaly to Everton to increase their chances of breaking into the Premier League's top four.
Atlanta Utd acquire international roster spot
Atlanta United announced on their official club website that they have added a 2021 international roster spot from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $225,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money.
Arteta open to eventual PSG move
Mikel Arteta has left the door ajar for a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but says he has much to achieve at Arsenal.
The manager has strong ties to PSG having spent two seasons there as a player.
Calhanoglu reveals Galatasaray dream
AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu, in the final months of his contract with the Italian club, has body ink marking his love for Galatasaray and has revealed he would love to play for them in the future.
Dmitrovic bound for Sevilla as Vaclik replacement
Goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic will sign a three-year deal with Sevilla this summer, according to Blic, and is expected to replace departing Tomas Vaclik.
Dmitrovic, 29, has been at Eibar for the past four seasons.
Barnsley punished for transfer misconduct
Olic takes CSKA Moscow job
Ivica Olic, who spent his playing career bagging impressive goal tallies in Russia and Germany, will be the next manager of CSKA Moscow, writes AS.
Olic enjoyed one of his most successful scoring spells at the club in the mid-2000s, so his appointment represents a nostalgic reunion.
Bailly fears Man Utd manipulation
Out-of-favour defender Eric Bailly has grown concerned that Manchester United want to renew his contract only to help them attract a higher transfer fee from another club, writes Sky Sports.
The publication quoted a friend of Bailly as saying, "[Bailly] feels the club has been very disrespectful towards him and frankly he's had enough. He feels that no matter what he does, he will never be first choice."
Bailly has made eight league starts this year and hasn't surpassed 20 Premier League appearances since 2016-17.
Orlando City sign 17-year-old Rivera
NEWS: Another one of Orlando's own is a Lion.— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 22, 2021
City has inked Wilfredo Rivera as a homegrown. #VamosOrlando
Chilean forward Palacios joins Internacional
Bem-vindo, Palacios! Atacante chileno é o novo reforço colorado: https://t.co/Lr9lEhDKO5 #VamoInter pic.twitter.com/yQ34QyglXU— Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) March 22, 2021
Ramsey interested in Liverpool switch (Calciomercato)
The former Gunners midfielder could return to England this summer
Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is considering a move to Liverpool after he spent more than a decade earlier in his career with Arsenal, claims Calciomercato.
The Reds are likely to lose Georginio Wijnaldum and could desire a veteran to replace him in central areas.
West Ham are also linked to Ramsey, who has scored five times and assisted five times since arriving in Serie A ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.