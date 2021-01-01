Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham target £50m Martial as Man Utd want to sell

Chelsea and Dortmund target Berardi has €40m price tag (Gazzetta)
Italy star wants to leave Sassuolo this summer
Sassuolo are demanding €40 million for Domenico Berardi this summer, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Italy international wants to leave the Serie A side this summer and Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are both interested in him, while AC Milan have backed out of a deal.
Wilson joins Fulham from Liverpool
Harry Wilson has completed a £12 million ($17m) move to Fulham, signing a four-year contract.
Liverpool will receive 15 per cent of any transfer fee should the Craven Cottage side sell him on.
Chiellini wants two-year Juventus deal
Juventus are prioritising signing Giorgio Chiellini to a new contract.
The centre-back is now a free agent after his deal expired at the start of July but he wants to commit to a new deal with the Serie A side.
La Gazzetta dello Sport says Chiellini hopes to sign on for at least another two years with Juve.
AC Milan winger Leao offered to Wolves
AC Milan are open to selling Rafael Leao this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The winger has fallen out of favour at the Rossoneri and will be allowed to leave if an offer of around €30 million (£26m/$35m) comes in.
His agent, Jorge Mendes, has been looking for a new club for him and has approached Wolves, but there has not been an offer so far.
Tottenham target £50m Martial as Man Utd want to sell (Daily Star)
French attacker's fee and wages could prove too much for Spurs
Tottenham are interested in signing Anthony Martial from Manchester United.
The Red Devils are looking to offload the France international for around £50 million ($69m) and The Daily Star claims Spurs would be happy to take him, but the fee and his wages may put him out of their reach.