Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plot Sterling bid

Inzaghi to Inter confirmed
Inter have officially hired manager Simone Inzaghi from Lazio, reports Sky Sport Italia.
The deal had been widely reported to be in the works but is now considered done.
Inzaghi will replace Antonio Conte in charge of the Serie A title holders.
Mario signs Sporting Lisbon deal
Confirmed and the dices are rolled. ✍🟢— Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) May 28, 2021
Sporting signs João #Mario from Inter for 8M€. ✅🇵🇹 #Transfers #SCP #Internazionale https://t.co/LlFS3OKIyA
Bolton re-sign manager Evatt
🤩 𝗜𝗘𝗦𝗪𝗔!— Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) May 28, 2021
✍️🏻 We're delighted to announce that Ian Evatt has signed a new three-year deal.#BWFC 🐘🏰
Leicester continue to show Edouard interest
#Leicester are really interested in Odsonne #Edouard. The striker expires his contract with #Celtic in 2022 and the talks for the contract extension are in stand-by. He could leave this summer. #transfers #LCFC— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 28, 2021
Arsenal plot Sterling bid (Daily Mail)
The Gunners are desperate for star power after a dreadful campaign, and Man City could be willing to sell
Arsenal are plotting a shock bid for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, claims the Daily Mail.
The emergence of Phil Foden has cut into Sterling's playing time this year, making it possible for Pep Guardiola to consider a sale. Riyad Mahrez is also said to be attainable at the right price.
The Gunners just finished eighth in the Premier League and are desperate for star power. It seems far-fetched to think they could recruit a player of Sterling's calibre at this moment - particularly as Real Madrid and Barcelona have shown long-term interest - but if a window emerges to complete a deal, they reportedly wouldn't hesitate.