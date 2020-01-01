Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca to sack Setien after Bayern meltdown

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Preston move for Charlton's Bonne

2020-08-14T22:55:13Z

Preston are planning a raid on Charlton Athletic for striker Macauley Bonne, claims the Sun

The forward hit 11 goals in the Championship in 2019-20 after stepping up three divisions and would be available for as little as £500,000 due to the Addicks' acute financial crisis.

Arsenal plan Partey signing after Willian arrival

2020-08-14T22:45:10Z

The capture of Willian from Chelsea is just the start of Arsenal's ambitious summer transfer plans, claims the Daily Star

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is the next top target for the Gunners, who also hope to add a defender to their squad for 2020-21.

'If we need new blood, I'll be the first to go' - Pique admits Barca must change

2020-08-14T22:35:17Z

Gerard Pique admitted that Barcelona require wholesale changes to avoid future humiliations like that suffered at the hands of Bayern Munich - even if it means his own days at the club are numbered. 

The highly anticipated Champions League quarter final between two of Europe's biggest clubs turned into a procession for Bayern, who waltzed to an 8-2 thrashing over the hapless Blaugrana. 

Read more here!

Roma to make new offer for Smalling

2020-08-14T22:25:23Z

Roma are set to make a fresh bid for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, reports GianlucaDiMarzio.com

The centre-back impressed during a loan spell in Serie A this season, prompting Roma to attempt to make the move permanent.

Barca set to sack Setien

2020-08-14T22:15:33Z

Decision was made minutes after Champions League meltdown

Barcelona have decided to cut short their association with Quique Setien after less than eight months in charges, reports Fabrizio Romano. 

The ex-Betis coach lost La Liga to Real Madrid in July and then took Barca to a record 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, sealing his fate. 

