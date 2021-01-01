Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Massive Alaba wages from Real Madrid revealed

West Ham boss David Moyes said Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham would be too expensive for the club to purchase at his reported price tag of £40 million (€46m/$55m).

"It would rule us out completely. We will be ruled out," said Moyes via Sky Sports. "So if that's the figure and that's what's being said, we are ruled out.

"We don't have that money, we don't have that to buy a striker at that price, no. Is that sort of figure our total spend? It may well be. But you never know here."

Abraham is said to be a top target of several Premier League clubs after falling out of favour with the Blues, but the field of interested teams might narrow if Chelsea refuse to budge from their asking price.