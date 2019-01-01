Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid eye Kante or Ndombele as Casemiro replacement

Man Utd set to keep Martial
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep Anthony Martial at Manchester United for at least one more season, says the Daily Star.
The France international's attitude has previously been questioned but he has shown revitalised form under the Norwegian.
Marcelo set for Real Madrid stay
Marcelo will stay at Santiago Bernabeu after Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane told him he is an important player, reports the Mail.
The left-back had been given limited opportunities under Julen Lopitagui and it was reported he could depart the Spanish capital.
Solskjaer wants team-focused signings
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will prioritse team-focused signings over big names this summer, claim the Manchester Evening News.
The Red Devils are looking to bring in a number of new faces as they aim to bolster their squad and Solskjaer wants to have all business concluded by July 8 when they depart for their pre-season tour.
And the Norwegian wants incoming players to have the right personality and fit the ethos of the club.
Cheslea lose appeal over FIFA transfer ban
FIFA have rejected Chelsea's appeal over their two-window transfer ban.
The club could now take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Kalas tells Chelsea he wants to leave
Tomas Kalas has told Chelsea he wants to leave the club, according to The Sun.
The defender has been loaned out six times in nine years, and now wants to settle down at a club permanently.
Kalas spent this season with Championship side Bristol City.
Burnley want Cahill
Tottenham and Valencia want Koch
Bayern eye Rebic instead of Pepe
Bayern Munich have cooled their interest in Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, with Niko Kovac preferring Eintracht Frankfurt star Ante Rebic, Goal understands.
Pepe is also a target for Arsenal, while Bayern aim to replace the departing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.
Newcastle show interest in James
Newcastle have added their name to the list of clubs interested in signing Swansea winger Daniel James, claims Chronicle Live.
The talented Championship star is also being monitored by Manchester United and Liverpool.
Bale struggling to find a new club
Real Madrid are not interested in keeping Gareth Bale and there is little outside interest in the winger, according to Marca.
Bale has fallen out of favour with Zinedine Zidane and while Manchester United had been interested in the Wales international, their failure to secure Champions League football next term will reportedly prevent them from paying his €17 million (£14.6m/$19m) annual salary.
Relegated Plymouth release Ness
Jamie Ness has been released by Plymouth Argyle after the club's relegation from League One.
Argyle announced they have retained 12 players as their search for a new manager continues.
Bayern to renew interest in Hudson-Odoi
Derby sign Aberdeen captain
Derby have announced the signing of Graeme Shinnie on a pre-contract agreement from Aberdeen.
Frank Lampard's side could still secure promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.
Left-back Shinnie has penned a three-year deal.
Man City expect Kompany to stay
Manchester City are confident Vincent Kompany will sign a one-year contract extension, according to The Times.
The club captain hinted he was uncertain over his future after scoring City's winning goal against Leicester on Sunday.
More talks with Kompany are set to take place after the FA Cup final.
Goalkeeper ends six-year spell at Bristol City
Frank Fielding will leave Bristol City following the end of his contract, the Robins have announced.
The 31-year-old goalkeeper moved to Ashton Gate in 2013 from Derby and will now be available on a free transfer.
McEachran leaves Brentford
Former Chelsea youngster Josh McEachran will leave Brentford when his contract expires at the end of June, the club has confirmed.
Despite being a regular starter for former head coach Dean Smith, McEachran had rarely featured under new boss Thomas Frank and was not involved in Brentford's matchday squad for the last few weeks of the season.
He ends a four-year spell at Griffin Park and will now be available on a free transfer this summer.
The Bees also announced Moses Odubajo, Lewis Macleod, Yoann Barbet and Jack Bonham will depart.
MLS teams interested in Ochoa
Both the Chicago Fire and Nashville SC are interested in landing Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
ESPN reports that the two MLS outfits are looking to bring in the 33-year-old who has over 100 caps for Mexico.
Valverde unsure over Barcelona future
Ernesto Valverde has admitted that he is not sure how Tuesday's loss will impact his future with Barcelona.
"How does it affect my future? I do not know, the truth is that I did not have time to think about many things, but the coach has to take responsibility," he told Movistar Plus.
But Josep Maria Bartomeu was not willing to speak on the manager following being ousted from the Champions League by Liverpool.
"There will be time to reflect and explain," the Barcelona president said to Movistar Plus. "There is a Copa del Rey to play in three weeks."
Ribery not ruling out A-League move
Outgoing Bayern Munich forward Franck Ribery is open to linking up with Markus Babbel at Australian team Western Sydney Wanderers.
The French winger is leaving Bayern at the end of the season when his cotract runs out and Babbel has floated the idea of landing him in the A-League, with Ribery admitting that he doesn't know where he'll go next.
Seattle Sounders set to bring back Jones
The Seattle Sounders are set to bring back fullback Joevin Jones.
The Trinidad & Tobago star left for Germany last summer, but the MLS outfit have now moved to bring him back after Darmstadt's relegation, according to The Athletic.
Zidane eyes Kante or Ndombele as Casemiro replacement
The club is looking to add a new presence in the centre of the field.
Zinedine Zidane is looking to replace Casemiro in Real Madrid's midfield, according to Don Balon.
The coach is looking for a physical presence in the midfield, and the club has earmarked N'Golo Kante and Tanguy Ndombele as potential signings.
PSG, meanwhile, are willing to pay up to take Casemiro, which could help facilitate what would be a big-money move for Kante or Ndombele.
Galaxy add midfielder Alvarez
The LA Galaxy announced that the club has added midfielder Favio Alvarez on loan from Argentinian side Atletico Tucuman.
Alvarez made 56 appearances and scored five goals in all competitions for Atletico Tucuman and previously played for Talleres de Cordoba, Defensa y Justicia and Sarmiento de Junín.
“Favio is a talented and dynamic attacking player who will be a valuable addition to our roster,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese. “He has a versatile skillset that will allow him to play multiple positions in our attack. We think he can be a dangerous option for our club this season and we look forward to adding him to the team.”
Bayern Munich ready to battle for Chiesa
Bayern Munich are willing to battle Juventus to sign Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa, according to Alfredo Pedulla.
Fiorentina won't sell unless a massive bid comes through but, if it does, it will be up to Chiesa to choose between Juventus and Bayern Munich.
Inter are also involved, but it appears that Juve remain the favourites with Bayern now just turning up their interest.
Atlanta United adds Meram
Atlanta United have added Justin Meram in a trade with the Columbus Crew, the clubs announced.
Meram comes to Atlanta in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and the club’s natural second round selection in the 2020 MLS Draft.
The Iraq international has 39 goals and 37 assists in 223 career MLS appearances while earning 31 caps with his national team.
“Justin is a proven commodity in MLS and we’re pleased to welcome him to Atlanta,” said Atlanta Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra. “During his time in Columbus, Justin established himself as one of the better attacking players in the league and we expect him to come in and compete immediately.”
Bernardo hopes for Kompany stay
Bernardo Silva says he hopes to see Vincent Kompany stay on with Manchester City.
The captain's contract expires this summer, but the winger says he hopes to see Kompany stay on with the club going forward.
Read what Bernardo had to say about Monday's goal-scoring hero on Goal!